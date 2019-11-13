Established in 1975 by gay activist and City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez, the 2019 Nicky Awards recognizes the impact of LGBTQ community people, businesses, activists, artists, dining, philanthropy, services, entertainment and more.
Now in its 44th year, members of the community gathered at Flicks on Nov. 12 for the annual Nicky Awards Nomination Party in anticipation for the annual Nicky Awards. Dubbed as “The Gay Academy Awards of San Diego,” the Nicky Awards is one of the longest running gay award shows on the West Coast raising more than $1 million to benefit local LGBTQ organizations.
The 44th Annual Nicky Awards will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station. General admission is $65 and VIP $85. For more information about awards night contact Richard Poole at 619-288-1183 or Michael Lochner at 619-972-6369.
Online voting begins Nov. 14 at midnight and closes Nov. 29 at midnight. Cast your votes at www.NickyAwards.org. Follow the Nicky Awards on Facebook and its website for further information. Let the voting begin.
(Photos by Albert H. Fulcher)
3. Outstanding Sports Organization LezBhonest Dragon Boat Team
4. Outstanding Sports Organization Armada Rugby
5. Outstanding Sports Organization Varsity Gay League
6. Outstanding Brunch The Gossip Grill
7. Outstanding Neighborhood Bar The Loft
8. Outstanding Neighborhood Bar The Gossip Grill
10. Outstanding Bar The Gossip Grill
11. Outstanding Bar Martini's Above Fourth
12. Outstanding Bar Manager Chris Goller @Martini's Above Fourth
13. Oustanding Male Bartender Kane @The Loft
14. Outstanding Impersonator Mariam T
15. Outstanding Transgender Activist Connor Maddocks
16. Outstanding Transgender Activist Serafine Sawyer
17. Outstanding Levi/Leather Personality Jody Mitchell
18. Outstanding Title Holder Amber St. James, Mx Gay Pride 2019
19. Outstanding Female Waitperson Mayra @Baja Betty's
20. Outstanding Business The Studio Door
21. Outstanding New Business Breakfast Bitch
22. Outstanding Business Man Patric Stillman
23. Outstanding Achievement in the Arts The Studio Door
24. Outstanding Community Volunteer Connor Maddocks
25. Outstanding HIV/AIDS Service Provider Family Health Centers of San Diego
27. Outstanding LGBT Community Organization the San Diego LGBT Community Center
28. Outstanding LGBT Community Organization TransFamily Support Services
32. Man of the Year
Nick Serrano
