Established in 1975 by gay activist and City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez, the 2019 Nicky Awards recognizes the impact of LGBTQ community people, businesses, activists, artists, dining, philanthropy, services, entertainment and more.

Now in its 44th year, members of the community gathered at Flicks on Nov. 12 for the annual Nicky Awards Nomination Party in anticipation for the annual Nicky Awards. Dubbed as “The Gay Academy Awards of San Diego,” the Nicky Awards is one of the longest running gay award shows on the West Coast raising more than $1 million to benefit local LGBTQ organizations.

The 44th Annual Nicky Awards will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station. General admission is $65 and VIP $85. For more information about awards night contact Richard Poole at 619-288-1183 or Michael Lochner at 619-972-6369.

Online voting begins Nov. 14 at midnight and closes Nov. 29 at midnight. Cast your votes at www.NickyAwards.org. Follow the Nicky Awards on Facebook and its website for further information. Let the voting begin.

(Photos by Albert H. Fulcher)