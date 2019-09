On Sept. 6, the North County LGBTQ Community Center held a fundraiser for its upcoming Pride by the Beach on Oct. 12. Celebrating LGBTQ arts and culture, North County LGBT Queer Variety Show and Artwalk featured an LGBTQ art show followed by the North County LGBTQ Queer Variety Show at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater stage. For more information about Pride by the Beach visit pridebythebeach.org.

(Photos by Big Mike Photography)