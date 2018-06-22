North County LGBTQ Resource Center Gala

By Lisa Nava North County | LGBTQ Resource Center

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center held its annual benefit gala on June 3 at the Leichtag Foundation in Encinitas. Celebrating 10 years of gala fun, more than 300 guests attended. Entertainment from local artists, Lee Coulter, Celeste Barbier and international artist Wrabel filled the day with music and love.

In attendance were more than 12 local candidates and elected officials, mayors form three cities and community members from across the county.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Empress Ajax and Emcee Scott Nevins from Bravo’s The Peoples Couch supported fundraising efforts that brought in a record $100,000 to keep the programming and Center’s doors open for another year. The Center serves more 13 cities in the region with HIV testing, mental health services, social groups, youth outreach, competency training.