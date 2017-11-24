Obituary: Benjamin F. Dillingham III (1945-2017)

By SDCNN Staff

LGBT and civic activist and leader Ben Dillingham passed away from pancreatic cancer at his home on Thursday, Nov. 16. He was 72.

Born Benjamin Franklin Dillingham III in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 23, 1945, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin F. Dillingham II.

A fifth generation descendent of New England missionaries to the Hawaiian Islands, Ben attended Punahou School in Honolulu, and later St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Massachusetts. He holds the distinction of being the first sports manager ever named to the St. Mark’s School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ben attended Harvard College, where he majored in economics and managed teams in football, hockey and lacrosse, graduating cum laude in 1967. He proudly earned six letters in athletics and was vice president of the A.D. Club. Ben then pursued an MBA at the Harvard Business School.

With his MBA in hand, Ben became a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps. He received a Bronze Star Medal with a Combat V for his service in Vietnam. Additionally, Ben was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his work on the XM-1 Abrams Main Battle Tank prototype. After serving eight years and having attained the rank of captain, Ben returned to civilian life in San Diego.

After several years at General Dynamics, Ben became the chief financial officer for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit development board. Under his stewardship, the first light-rail transit system was established in San Diego.

In 1986, Ben became chief of staff to San Diego Mayor Maureen O’Connor, and after she left office, continued to manage her affairs.

Ben shared his life with three life partners — Dennis Grady Whorton; Fredrick Stann Libby; and Johnny Richard Beck — each who lost their battle with AIDS. Through these relationships and throughout his life, Ben was an influential community leader, and a strong advocate of LGBT rights.

Ben served with distinction on many charitable boards of directors over the years, including San Diego AIDS Project; AIDS Foundation San Diego; San Diego Human Dignity Foundation; and Episcopal Community Services, among others. Ben was also a member of the San Diego County Veterans Advisory Council and served as chair of the San Diego County Treasury Oversight Committee.

Repeatedly recognized for outstanding community service, Ben was San Diego LGBT Pride’s grand marshal and named man of the year; he received the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award; the José Julio Sarria International Honor; the Human Rights Award; the Crystal Torch award from the Human Rights Campaign; the Episcopal Community Services Award for Social Justice; and the Humanitarian Award from the city of San Diego’s Human Relations Committee.

Ben was held in such high esteem by his community, that the LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor, located at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, was named after him, along with Bridget Wilson.

There is also a Benjamin F. Dillingham III LGBT Leadership Award and the Ben F. Dillingham Community Fund.

Ben is survived by his mother, Mrs. Andrews Dillingham; his sister, Mrs. Hugh Watts (Ceseli) Foster; his brother Henry Gaylord Dillingham II; his sister, Mrs. Stuart Harold (Lorie) Rosenwald; as well as treasured in-laws, delightful nieces and nephews, and their offspring, and many good friends and colleagues.

Noted for his iron integrity, generosity of spirit, and dedication to the city of San Diego and its LGBT community, Ben Dillingham’s loss will be felt by many and he will be remembered for having lived a varied, accomplished and committed life.

Donations in memory of Ben can be sent to the Ben F. Dillingham III Community Fund, PO Box 34104, San Diego, CA 92163.

Services for Ben will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 2728 Sixth Ave. in Bankers Hill.

In tribute

Ben was the first for San Diego. Before Christine Kehoe and before Bonnie Dumanis — there was Ben Dillingham, representing the LGBT community in the halls of power at City Hall. He was chief of staff for Maureen O’Connor. He was a pioneer, a mentor and a statesman. He was the lodestar for those of us aspiring to serve in politics. And he helped make it a reality for many of us. And years later, as I’ve ascended through the ranks of elected politics, I have always felt Ben’s presence. Every so often, I would get a note from Ben, expressing his pride in me for a particular issue — and for representing the LGBT community. He could take you to task too, but he’d always do that in person. Those notes I’ve saved over the years. I feel truly fortunate to have had that kind of relationship and thoughtful attention from a gentleman and a master. Godspeed, Benjamin F. Dillingham, III!

— Toni G. Atkins, California state Senator

When I was a new staffer at City Hall in 1989, knowing Ben was Mayor O’Connor’s openly gay chief of staff was a beacon for me and many others. He was a role model. Ben never lost his Marine bearing, no matter what controversy swept through his office – right outside the mayor’s door.

As the years went by, I knew Ben was a quiet, generous and vital supporter of many LGBT organizations. He was compassionate and tireless. With Gloria Johnson, Bill Beck, Mel Merrill, and now Ben, we are losing leaders who paved the way for the proud San Diego LGBT community we know today.

— Christine Kehoe, former California state Senator

Benjamin F. Dillingham was a giant. For more than three decades he has stood, ramrod straight, never wavering, as the LGBT community’s symbol of grace, dignity, courage and integrity. He was the epitome of an officer and a gentleman. Whether with private and extraordinary notes of encouragement to community members, or with powerful and incisive and insistent truths spoken to powerful officials, he has been the community’s courageous champion for justice, for truth and for dignity. As he passes from us, we cannot help but stand and salute his exemplary lifetime of service.

— Dr. Delores A. Jacobs, CEO, The Center

Ben Dillingham was a very patriotic American, proud Marine, caring Christian, always-giving philanthropist, a major GLBT leader and true public servant, who I had the honor of being friends with for over 30 years.

When the history of the San Diego GLBT community is written, Ben will go down as one of the trailblazers and heroes who was loved by all.

— Nicole Murray Ramirez, city commissioner for the city of San Diego and longtime LGBT and Latino activist

A sad goodbye to my fellow Marine and friend Ben Dillingham who has been an inspiration and mentor for more than 20 years. His legacy both as an USMC officer and as a community leader will live on, including the fitting tribute to him of The Benjamin F. Dillingham, III & Bridget Wilson LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor. That’s Ben, the distinguished tall man shown in the photo (center) in his trademark suit and tie [photo is on this page].

— Bob Lehman, executive director, SD Gay Men’s Chorus

Our community has lost a true friend, advocate, mentor and gentleman. Ben, I will personally miss you, our phone calls, emails and our many lunch conversations and your always gracious words and encouraging notes telling me never to give up the fight and be proud of what you have accomplished. Rest In Peace, dear friend. You will not be forgotten.

— Bill Kelly, local LGBT and senior activist

Two weeks ago I was told of Ben Dillingham’s imminent passing and asked to not spread that information. I did not. Ben was a very private man, by preference and necessity. Quietly, he gave so much to us. He was a steady contributor to the community and important to our efforts to repeal “don’t ask, don’t tell,” among so many causes.

He came from one of the founding families of the Territory/State of Hawaii, or the one of those who seized Hawaii from its natives, depending on which narrative you read. I had no idea that Ben came from a wealthy family that made its fortune in shipping, construction, and of course was involved in Hawaii’s politics.

I met him at a party in the mid-’80s and we chatted. I went back to my spouse Kim, herself born in Hilo and reared in Honolulu, and said, “Oh, Kim, you should talk to Ben, you have something in common, you are both from Hawaii.” She came back to me chuckling, “Bridget, Ben Dillingham doesn’t come from Hawaii, he owns Hawaii.” He did not own Hawaii, but the Dillinghams are carved into the modern history of the state with names like Dole.

He left for just that reason. He knew that he would never be anything but a son of Dillingham, never be his own man there. Here he was. He was deeply involved, for example, in the development of the San Diego trolley system. And, of course, he was gay. It was better to get away from the old hometown.

Most of my contacts with him came from work on LGBT military and AIDS struggles. He was a Vietnam veteran, where as a Marine officer he was awarded the Bronze Star with a combat “V.” He never lost his dedication to that cause. We all remember fundraisers for the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network at Ben’s beautiful home. I am honored to share that space on the LGBT Veterans Wall with him.

He was the man with the monogrammed cuffs and old style cuff links. He came from that elite background, prep school, Harvard. Ben was a true gentleman. He also loved deeply. I knew well one of his late partners, Freddie. I cannot think of Ben without thinking of Freddie Stann Libby. Freddie made him laugh. He could have spent the rest of his life with Freddie, but AIDS interfered. Three of the men Ben loved were lost to AIDS.

He had a good sense of humor. When the Veterans Wall was dedicated and we both rather uncomfortably faced our names written large above, Ben and I wandered over to take a closer look at it. He pulled me close, literally noses to the plaque in the middle of the wall. He whispered, “There’s a niche behind there for us, I’’ll bet.” We then both chuckled. I kind of wish there were. It would not be a bad way to spend eternity.

Friends, please stand and salute, an officer and a gentleman has left the room. Until we meet again old friend.

— Bridget Wilson, LGBT activist, veteran and community leader

The world will not soon forget the ultimate gentle man and gentleman we knew as Ben Dillingham. His steady hand of leadership, quiet and immeasurable generosity, courageous and loving heart, gentle spirit and constant spirit of encouragement is irreplaceable and a loss beyond words to our LGBT community and humankind in general.

I personally will miss 34 years of his friendship, his insight, his kind notes and wisdom and passion for social justice and human rights. Ben Dillingham loved his country, loved his community, loved his family and those dear to him and inspired all of us to be our best and do our best.

When you look up the word “honorable” in the dictionary, the first definition will be Ben Dillingham. Thank you Ben and may you rest in peace knowing you ran your race with valor and fought the good fight. You finished your journey leaving a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten. Godspeed Ben Franklin Dillingham III.

— Susan Jester, local LGBT activist and community leader