Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Bringing the LGBT community together

What started out as a simple Facebook post by William Zakrajshek and Caleb Wilkens in 2011 has now turned into the largest “Out” event in the Southern Californian region.

Those who ventured out to the San Diego County Fair had a full day of family-friendly fun with two stages, dancing, dining, magicians, music, comedy, hunks to dunk, drag shows and more. The non-stop entertainment at both the Paddock and the Coors Rock On stages kept people of all ages entertained for the day.

Zakrajshek, or Will Z (Productions), has extended “Out at the Fair” on a state level and is now reaching out on a national level. This was the largest attended Out at the Fair festival to date. Out at the Fair received the Barham Award from the Western Fairs Association for producing Out at the Fair based on innovation, leadership and the quality in the service member division. WZ Productions is the first LGBTQ company to earn this award.

“This year’s OATF was our largest success yet,” said Zakrajshek. “I feel we reached this level of popularity by working closely with local LGBTQ nonprofits, focusing on all-day family fun entertainment, and trying to include as much local talent as possible. This allows us to really customize each OATF festival to each community/fair.”

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.