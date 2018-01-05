Out on the ice

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Gulls, You Can Play and LGBT Visitors Center invite community to celebrate diversity

A local professional sports team will be honoring our LGBT community during an upcoming hockey game themed “Diversity Night.”

In 2017, National Hockey League (NHL) officials announced their “Declaration of Principles,” which outlined an embracement of diversity, reckoning a positive change in the culture of the sport. Referred to as an “internal compass,” the NHL stated that the eight principles would guide their decisions — not only of those involved in the professional sport, but in each of their related affiliates, all the way down to those that develop children — with the hopes of not only inspiring and expanding their fan base, but creating the best possible experiences for players, fans and the local communities they serve.

“[This] statement advocates the game of hockey as a powerful platform for participants to build character, foster positive values and develop important life skills that transcend the game,” the NHL said in a press release.

In keeping with these new guidelines, the San Diego Gulls — part of the American Hockey League and the farm team for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks — have incorporated a Diversity Night into their 2017-18 schedule. The inaugural Diversity Night will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, at Valley View Casino Center on Sports Arena Boulevard, when the Gulls take on the San Jose Barracuda.

During the 2015-16 season, the Gulls reached out via Instagram to Eddie Reynoso, founder of the San Diego LGBT Visitor Center, to start the process of building a relationship with the local LGBT community.

“We started the conversation about hosting [a LGBT-themed night] late into the season, however the Gulls stated they wanted to do something bigger with the Visitors Center,” Reynoso said. “Instead, we encouraged people via social media to come out take photos of themselves at a specific game and despite the short notice, we had nearly 50 combined guests.”

During the off-season, Gulls management met with Reynoso and Martha Henderson — regional board member of You Can Play, a national nonprofit focused on diversity in sports — to collaborate and formulate plans for what became the actual Diversity Night event.

“Melissa Werman [Gulls director of community relations] and Casey Callahan have been incredibly open and receptive to our ideas and plans, and continue to encourage us to think bigger about the future of this event and how we can continue to grow it for years down the road,” Reynoso said. “They are also taking everything they learn this year, what works and what doesn’t, and using that information to develop a manual that other teams around the nation can use for their own Diversity Night.”

“Diversity Night is an all-new celebration of the San Diego community,” Reynoso said. “It is a night when people from various backgrounds and abilities will come together and share their love of hockey. For the LGBT community, it will be an opportunity to come out and experience the sport, in a fun and safe environment.”

Prior to the “puck drop” at 7 p.m., there will be a tailgate party sponsored by Bud Light in the arena’s parking lot starting at 5 p.m. The family-friendly event will have interactive games, drawings, drink specials, the opportunity to win Gulls gear, meet players, and get your picture taken with Gulliver the team mascot and the Gulsl girls. It will also allow attendees a place to meet up with friends and the perfect atmosphere for LGBT youth and families, Reynoso said.

“I encourage everyone to wear their pride and Gulls gear and join us at 5 p.m.,” Reynoso said. “I am most excited about the Gulls wearing rainbow jerseys for their warm-up session — so I also encourage people to come early, take part in the tailgate and then come into the arena to watch the team warm up in their diversity night jerseys. No other professional sports team in San Diego has shown their support in such a powerful and visual way.”

Henderson — no stranger to sports, as manager of a softball team in the America’s Finest City Softball League, as well as a dodgeball team in the local Varsity Gay League — said the upcoming events will be You Can Play’s debut in San Diego.

“Our goal is to provide trainings and help promote equality in every aspect of sports,” she said of the organization’s future in the region. “From locker rooms, front offices, the fields and the spectator areas, we hope to make an impact at every level of the sports community. We know there is work already being done, so we would love to help support those doing that work as well.”

Henderson said she is looking to build a “street team” to attend sporting events and potentially provide the training sessions. Those who wish to volunteer with You Can Play can contact Henderson at marthaghenderson@gmail.com.

In addition to Diversity Night at the sports arena, local journalist Thom Senzee, in collaboration with You Can Play, will bring a special edition of his LGBTs In The News event to Hillcrest on Thursday, Jan. 18, related to the sports theme. The free event, to be held at Gossip Grill, will consist of a four-person panel of experts, players and community members.

LGBTs In The News was first launched in 2013 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), and Senzee has conducted five of the panel-style events since then, touching on topics such as improving LGBT news coverage; being trans in America; bisexuality; and LGBT activism.

The name of the Jan. 18 event is “Who Can Play? LGBTQ participation in professional, amateur and school sports,” and Senzee has a diverse panel lined up, including Sam Johnson, a soccer player at Whittier College who made headlines when he came out in high school; Brooke Sullivan, a transgender player with the San Diego Surge tackle football team; Matt Savant, president of business operations with the San Diego Gulls; and comedian and sports enthusiast Erin Foley.

“My personal belief is that there are probably a lot more gay, bi or pansexual men in professional sports — and always have been — than we currently know; that means it‘s not safe enough [to come out],” Senzee said, adding that Savant will be the first straight ally to participate as a panelist in one of his LGBTs In The News events.

While responses start out based on prompts initiated by Senzee, who acts as the evening’s moderator, the discussion eventually builds organically between the panel members and as a result of audience engagement.

“Our attendees are the most important people in the room at any event,” Senzee said. “We devote a lot of time for the Q&A period. I hope our audience will leave with something they’ve learned, something they’ve taught and something they can’t wait to share.

“I also hope they’ll enjoy our headliner panelist, out actor, comedian and comic writer Erin Foley, whose work appears everywhere from Hulu to NBC and Comedy Central,” he continued. “Erin’s not only a jock, a funny person, and an out lesbian; she also has a podcast called ‘Sports without Balls.’ How can you not want to come hear more?”

Senzee said Henderson will introduce him at the event and receive something in return.

“Thanks to support from visibility partners, including Dr. Bronner’s and MO’s Universe, LGBTs In The News will be presenting a check to help You Can Play create safe, fun spaces for LGBTQ athletes to play sports.”

Though attendance to the panel is free, Senzee encourages everyone to RSVP at lgbtsinthenews.com.

Reynoso will also be on hand at Gossip Grill that Thursday, selling tickets to the Gull’s Diversity Night the following Saturday, and will also have a table set up for will call, for those who have already purchased tickets.

Both the San Diego LGBT Visitor Center and You Can Play will benefit from ticket sales to this special night at the Gulls hockey game, so come out and celebrate diversity, hockey and our local LGBT organizations.

For more information about Diversity Night, visit bit.ly/2Cq2pw2 or search “Diversity Night” on Facebook.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.