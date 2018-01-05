By Archives Staff | Out of the Archives

SDSU unveils its new website about the history of Pride

Lambda Archives’ history of San Diego Pride was recently digitized by San Diego State University, under the direction of Anna Culbertson, assistant head of special collections and university archives, and Lisa Lamont, digital collections librarian. Those resources are now available to researchers and the general public on a new website, sdpride.sdsu.edu, which was unveiled on Dec. 6 with a reception in Love Library on campus.

Called, “Out on the Left Coast,” the project began in 2016 and took more than a year to scan the thousands of materials from Lambda Archives and to create a site for displaying them, using a California Humanities Community Stories grant. The SDSU faculty and staff are hopeful the funding will be renewed to allow them to keep adding to the site in perpetuity and will continue to expand the scope of topics to augment the Pride collection.

Culbertson, who is also on the board of Lambda Archives, said the collaboration enables a symbiosis between the university and the Archives.

The labor-intensive project involved photographing Pride T-shirts, buttons and other ephemera, including banners, some 20 feet long, which presented some challenges to the team. Photographs, Pride guides (scanned page by page), personal papers and newspaper articles were digitized and placed in their proper position on the website’s timeline of national and international events (Stonewall, for instance) that influenced local history and are overlaid on a chronology of Pride. Over 2,300 scanned photographs along with photos of over 600 hats and T-shirts are on the site, covering 1971 until present.

“This is the fruit of many months of hard work and creativity,” said history professor Matt Kuefler at the unveiling. “It’s also, I think, an important step in SDSU history. SDSU has long been a home of LGBTQI+ pride and I think this marks another step forward. It was the first women’s studies department in the country. It was the second LGBT studies department in the country. I think the buttons and T-shirts come from a time when people risked a lot, but when it was vital to make ourselves known and visible in the 1970s when most of the photos come from, civil rights was still a dream. It was still a work in progress. Those rights that were won were nearly swept away in the 1980s with the AIDS crisis. They had to be won again in the 1990s and maybe they now will have to be won again by us in our present day.

“So I think in addition to a reminder of the past, these images, these materials should be a kind of inspiration to us for the future about people making things happen,” Kuefler said. “Many of the people in these photos are nameless, they’ve been forgotten. Many are no longer with us. They were daring to be happy — to celebrate being proud in an era in which it was much more dangerous to do so. But they did and by doing so they made our society today better, more progressive, more enlightened, safer. Let’s take courage in looking at these people who are fighting for their rights and seem to be having a really good time doing it as well.”

In his remarks, Walter Penrose, associate professor of history, thanked his colleagues, Lamont, Culbertson, and Kuefler, as well as Walter Meyer, manager of Lambda Archives, Jen LaBarbera, head archivist for the Archives, and its entire staff for their contributions.

Penrose said he found the history provided an interesting perspective.

“I was excited when I clicked on the site to see that The Hole is actually older than Stonewall. Maybe even older than me,” he said. “I’m really excited about using this site as something to teach students and to have them do research so I can see there is going to be a lot of possibilities. It’s a great opportunity for students to learn about digital humanities. It is a local history, but has a larger national context.”

Penrose and Kuefler both teach the Introduction to LGBT Studies classes at SDSU.

The text for the site was researched and written by Angela Risi, who worked for SDSU and interned at Lambda Archives.

Culbertson said that Lambda Archives’ holdings are so large that to limit it to a manageable amount of materials to start, they limited the project to the history of Pride, but they are hoping for an additional grant to allow for many more collections to be digitized and added to the site.

Several of the faculty and staff members joined Lambda Archives for the walking tour of Hillcrest on Dec. 10 to see in person some of the locations they had read about on the website. The next walking tour is Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. and several other SDSU employees and students have asked to participate.

The site is just one of many planned collaborations between the Archives and other community partners that Lambda Archives already plans to expand in 2018.

— Lambda Archives, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to collecting, preserving and teaching the history of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in San Diego and the Northern Baja California region, is located at 4545 Park Blvd., in University Heights. To learn more, stop in or visit their website at lambdaarchives.org.