Peruvian pleasures in Liberty Station

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

It took a few months after last summer’s opening of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria for the restaurant to really begin trending. Given the scarcity of Peruvian kitchens in San Diego, and the eclectic undercurrents defining the cuisine, it’s no wonder the elegantly designed establishment crept into the public consciousness a little slowly.

But the place is buzzing now. In fact, the restaurant has since branched into Carlsbad with a bigger dining room located directly across the road from the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

The concept is a joint venture between local restaurateur Sami Ladeki (Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and the former Roppongi) and famed Peruvian chef Emmanuel Piqueras, who worked in notable kitchens in Lima, Spain, New York, and Seattle.

Piqueras is also the host and producer of Saboy y Fusion, a popular cooking show on Latin American cable television. At Pisco, he shows us that Peruvian cuisine embodies a melting pot of influences brought to the table centuries ago by Chinese, Japanese and European settlers. Over many generations, their cooking fused loosely to the ancient culinary traditions of the Incas.

The result is a hodgepodge of expressive dishes ranging from creamy ceviche and creatively topped mashed potato sticks called causitas, to meat-filled empanadas, Asian-style stir fries and spit-roasted chickens that are marinated for 48 hours.

In addition, Peru’s renowned brandy, known as pisco, enters prominently into the equation. It shows up in cocktails such as the classic pisco sour, capped with frothy egg whites. I tried the drink’s prettier sister, a prickly pear version sporting a stunning violet hue and ethereal fruit flavor. Not too sweet, not too sour, but seemingly designed for those who eschew most cocktails.

From the ambitious ceviche list, our waiter recommended the one constructed with salmon because of the unique scallop emulsion it sits in. It was a fantastic, complex creation that also involved red onion, lime and olive oil — a far cry from omnipresent, citrus-laden Mexican ceviche.

The causitas are chilled, whipped potatoes molded into small, rectangular blocks and crowned with a choice of chicken, crab, grilled octopus or ahi tuna. We chose the latter and loved how the rocoto pepper cream and wasabi sauce interacted with the spuds and raw fish. The construct deftly demonstrated the compatibility between Asian ingredients and potatoes, a Peruvian staple.

Huacatay is a minty Peruvian herb that led me into ordering a pair of chicken empanadas, which are drizzled generously with huacatay pesto. The flavor is both familiar and foreign, a perfect come-on to the oven-fresh pastry casings and their poultry-raisin fillings.

From the “large plates” category, my companion opted for beef tenderloin stir fry. He upgraded it with a sunny-side egg. Here again, the confluence of Asian ingredients (garlic-soy sauce, stir-fried beef and rice on the side) jived well with the resident potatoes. It’s a fine dish provided you accept it doesn’t taste 100 percent Asian or South American. It’s somewhere oddly in between.

My entree was a hormone-free half-chicken straight off the rotisserie. The skin was addicting, and the meat was moist all the way through — exactly what I expected from a marinated bird cooked evenly on a spit. My two side choices were white beans strewn with bell peppers, and potato wedges that tasted like they could have been from anywhere.

From salads and small plates to sandwiches and entrees, many of the dishes are kissed with sweet or spicy peppers, exotic sauces, and fresh produce that includes kale, yams and bok choy.

If you make it to the finishing line for dessert, expect chocolate-hazelnut cake served with grilled pineapple, or a plate of caramelized plantains with star anise and vanilla ice cream.

Whatever your leaning, it becomes apparent when forking into your first dish that a sophisticated chef is fueling the menu, and that the time was ripe to introduce San Diegans to the multi-dimensional joys of Peruvian food.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press) and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. You can reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.