PRIDE 2018 Calendar

Friday, July 6

‘Women of Pride’ — Explore the stories of women activists, artists, politicians, and everyday woman of the LGBT movement from the 1960s through 1990s. Showcased in the gallery are artifacts from grassroots activism including the Blood Sisters, who organized blood drives in response to the AIDS epidemic; local LGBT women politicians; and community spaces such as the Paradigm Bookstore and the Women’s Music Festival. This exhibit highlights how within tragedy and oppression, strong community and culture can emerge. Runs through Aug. 31. Times vary by dates. Women’s History Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16. bit.ly/2N3f2Te

Phallusy Penis Art Exhibition — Epic penis art exhibition in Barrio Logan. This event attempts to end homophobia in San Diego and by doing so, bring down hate crimes. Hate crimes have been on a steady rise since 2015. For hate crimes reported, 20 percent are against the LGBTQ community and more than half are committed against gay males. Support us in our quest to open minds with our incredible dick art exhibit, by more than a dozen local artists. Paintings, photographs, sculptures and decorated penis molds will make up the dick art collection on display. 6–11:30 p.m. 2002 Logan Ave, #A bit.ly/2tyQxFD

IMPRIDE — Finest City Improv is partnering with San Diego Pride to bring the second annual LGBTQ Pride Comedy Festival, benefiting Pride’s LGBT youth arts program beneficiaries. The festival features three days of LGBT related improv comedy teams, featured shows, workshops, yoga classes and an all-star Lip Sync Battle Brunch. Finest City Improv and the general improv community offer a welcoming and safe environment for the LGBT community, and this festival celebrates that shared pride. All show blocks are $15 with each $10 of every ticket directly donated to SD LGBT Pride’s Your Arts Program beneficiaries. July 6–8. 7 p.m. 4250 Louisiana St. finestcityimprov.com

‘The Pride Collection’ — LGBT artist and philanthropist Jumper Maybach is set to unveil a timely and important new series of works celebrating Pride 2018. “The Pride Collection: INTROSPECTION” will be on exhibit and available for acquisition beginning July 1 at Meyer Fine Art. The works in this series, created by Maybach, show his love and support for the LGBT community, as well as those taking part the #MeToo Movement. Maybach is one of the most acclaimed LGBT fine artists of this generation and has exhibited globally. Exhibit runs through July 31. RSVP suggested. Call 619-358-9512, email meyerfineartinc@gmail.com or visit myerfineartinc.com. 2400 Kettner Blvd. Meet the artists receptions: July 12 and 13, 5–8 p.m. bit.ly/2L5lYNT

Saturday July 7

She Fest — She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within and between the LGBT and larger San Diego communities. Building on second wave feminism’s creed of “the personal is political,” we are guided by principles of intersectional feminism. We recognize that while all women experience oppression, we also all experience oppression in varying forms based on race, class, gender, sexuality, dis/ability, and more. With that in mind, we want everyone at She Fest to feel supported, included and represented. She Fest is intentionally inclusive of transgender women, nonbinary people, intersex people and gender nonconforming folks. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. North Park Community Park, 4044 Idaho St. bit.ly/2tJJI3l

Sunday, July 8

‘LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs’ — The San Diego History Center, in partnership with the Lambda Archives of San Diego, brings the first-ever exhibition in Balboa Park focused on the history of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Visitors will experience and learn about the struggles to overcome persecution, the battle with AIDS, bullying and intolerance, the power of the community, and the tremendous strides taken in the fight for equal rights. The exhibit curator is noted author and historian Lillian Faderman. Exhibition runs: July 8, 2018–January 2020. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 1649 El Prado, Suite 3. bit.ly/2tyQxFD

Monday, July 9

Pride Flag Raising and Building Lighting — All are invited to the fourth annual Pride Lighting Ceremony at UC San Diego Health, the only hospital in the nation that illuminates itself in rainbow colors to celebrate its commitment to health equality and its LGBT staff, patients, visitors and neighbors. Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins is the keynote speaker this year. UC San Diego has a long history of setting the standard in caring for the LGBT community, starting with the opening of Owen Clinic during the height of the AIDS epidemic. It was the first hospital in San Diego to sponsor and participate in the San Diego Pride parade and the first to proudly fly the Pride flag. It continuously strives to be more responsive to the needs of LGBT patients, recently revising its electronic record platform to allow patients to include their preferred pronouns, gender identity and sexual orientation. 7–8:30 p.m. 200 W. Arbor Drive. bit.ly/2Mr1foI

Wednesday, July 11

SDSU’s 11th Flag Raising Ceremony — Join SDSU’s Pride Center for its annual Flag Raising Ceremony as it kicks off its San Diego Pride Month celebration. Noon–1 p.m. Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Flag Pole, 5500 Campanile Drive. bit.ly/2KnoC59

Light up the Cathedral — Join us as we kick-off Pride week with an Interfaith Pride Celebration. The San Diego Women’s Chorus and the San Diego Men’s Chorus will sing. All are welcome. After the Interfaith Celebration, we will “Light Up the Cathedral” in rainbow colors, followed by a lemonade social. 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave. bit.ly/2KjDYYU

‘Art 4 the Heart’ — “Art 4 the Heart” will be held in the historic hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. Light hors d’oeuvres and champagne/wine will be served. We will be asking for a $20 donation at the door; 100 percent will be given to the charities. Artists who have donated work are encouraged to attend free of charge. Please RSVP to have your name on list. We ask that you invite your friends by word of mouth and through social media outlets to reach as many people as possible interested in attending. We will be sending out electronic flyers shortly to further clarify and help spread the word. Don’t forget to bring your business cards to share with the guests that are interested in future work. 5– 9 p.m. 2728 Sixth Ave. bit.ly/2tMBR54

Power of the Party — Join in celebration for the annual Lambda Legal in San Diego event during San Diego Pride. Guests will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while viewing a short and inspiring program about Lambda Legal’s work. Come and celebrate the progress all the programs have made while staying committed and connected. National Leadership Council member Rich Segal, our San Diego co-chairs Brian Murphy and Jason Molnar, and our wonderful Lambda Legal San Diego Host Committee invite you to attend our annual Pride week event. There is still time to sponsor this amazing free community event! Levels start at the $500 Benefactor level. 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the home of Rich Segal and Kelly Bounds. RSVP required. bit.ly/2lEDnTb

‘Queen of the Desert’ — FilmOUT San Diego presents “The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at the Hillcrest Landmark Theatre. $10. 7 p.m. 3965 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/2FA9Llf

Thursday, July 12

‘Drag Me to The Del’ — Join us for an evening of legendary drag and entertainment at the official San Diego Pride 2018 Launch Party! Benefitting the San Diego LGBT Community Center and San Diego Pride, this dance party features a variety show with the ultimate drag performance. The evening features headliners Alyssa Edwards from “RuPauls DragRace Stars,” Holy Trannity UK, and the iconic Lady Bunny Forever! Dina Delicious, Jackie Beat, Kickxy Vixen Styles, Tia Wanna and Judas Joe Manson will also perform. Enjoy beats by DJ Lina Bradford of Fire Island Fame with MCs Dangilo Gogo of Bollotta Entertainment and Paris Sukkomi Maxx. General admission tickets are $75 and include discounted parking. $125 VIP tickets include a 6:30 p.m. meet-and-greet cocktail hour with entertainers, a limited-edition John Varvatos equality T-shirt, plus 20 percent off John Varvatos Fashion Valley and complimentary self-parking. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Hotel Del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. bit.ly/2tLANy9

San Diego Pride Business Mixer 2018 — Do biz with pride! Mix and mingle during a festive happy hour with a diverse group of LGBT and allied business professionals and organizations at the 2nd Annual Pride Business Mixer. Hundreds of professionals come to mix, make employment connections, strengthen networks and have a great time. This mega-mixer is San Diego’s largest LGBT-themed mixer of the year and serves to kick off the annual San Diego LBGT Pride Parade and Music Festival. Early bird tickets $20. 5:30–8:30 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave. PrideMixer.com

‘A Million Dreams’ — Kick off Pride Week with the San Diego Women’s Chorus at our annual Pride Concert “A Million Dreams!” Featuring music from “The Greatest Showman” and “Fun Home,” as well as songs by The Monkees, Holly Near, Annie Lennox, and thematic choral compositions, the performance is a great, musical way to celebrate Pride. Enjoy songs presented by the San Diego Women’s Chorus summer singers, plus small group and duet numbers. Enjoy a no-host bar, sweets and treats, opportunity drawings and silent auction prizes, and of course, the beautiful and inspiring music of the San Diego Women’s Chorus. General admission: $20. Reserved table seating: $25. VIP Packages available. 7–9 p.m. Parq West, 2557 Third Ave. bit.ly/2lAAe6G

Mile High Club — Welcome aboard Impulse Airlines, Flight No. 69, nonstop service to San Diego Pride 2018! Our night of entertainment, mingling, and specialty inflight cocktails will be taking off from the Madison on Park in University Heights. We will be cruising at an altitude of 30,000 feet, but that is not the only cruising we encourage at Impulse Airlines. If you look around the cabin, you will see plenty of your fellow Mile High passengers eager to mix and mingle with you. Due to the high possibility of turbulence in the aircraft, please keep your seatbelts fastened and condoms on hand. It’s going to be a long flight to SD Pride, so sit back, relax, and let our highly trained staff make sure you have a safe and sexy journey. We thank you for cruising with Impulse Airlines. $15. 7:30 p.m.–midnight. 422 Park Blvd. bit.ly/2Iwf0Qx

‘OUT to End Gun Violence’ — Kick off San Diego Pride weekend with “OUT to End Gun Violence.” This amazing live music event will benefit The Brady Center and features Justin Tranter, East of Eli featuring Chyler Leigh, Danielle LoPresti featuring Alicia Champion, and from Pulse Nighclub, DJ Infinite. General admission: $20. Third Floor VIP: $120. 8 p.m. The Music Box, 1337 India St. fgtix.to/2tB95or

Friday July 13

Spirit of Stonewall Rally — The origins of Pride movement can trace its roots to the Stonewall riots of 1969, an uprising against police brutality that has spread around the world. More than 1,000 Pride events have been identified across the globe, each one taking on a local flair. In San Diego, we launch Pride weekend by honoring those beginnings with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally where we celebrate the accomplishments of those at the forefront of our movement and recommit to the work that lies ahead. Since 1975, the Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. 6–7 p.m. Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Avenue and Normal Street. sdpride.org/rally

Queer Joy Art Show — Queer Joy: What does it look and feel like? Is it something you toast to with your friends? Is it a state of being? Is it covered in glitter? The Brown Building is hosting a Queer Joy themed art show and open mic to help usher in Pride weekend. All art pieces and spoken word will be related to this theme. Submissions are open to members of the LGBTQ community. (Apply here: bit.ly/2lENF5x) This event is a potluck. We ask those that are able, to bring either a small snack or drinks to share. If you choose to bring something, please label the ingredients clearly. The show is an all-ages, free event. 5:30–9 p.m. at 4133 Poplar St. bit.ly/2MvfaK9

St. Paul’s Cathedral Pride — Join the Diocese as we walk together in the parade. Meet at the cathedral at 8:30 a.m. and depart at 9 a.m. to the parade’s staging area. Limited transportation available upon request; email Susan Jester at jesters@stpaulcathedral.org. Then celebrate Eucharist together around 10 a.m. before joining the parade. There will be a blessing of the parade at 10:45 a.m. After the parade, celebrate in the cathedral’s parking lot with a BBQ and festive music. 2728 Sixth Ave. bit.ly/2KsVmtK

Pride of Hillcrest — The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party returns to Pride Plaza to celebrate the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community. Presented by iHeart Media and SDCCU, the party features a diverse line-up of local and international talent, including some of the hottest stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race! The festival also features a Stoli cocktail bar and Miller-Coors beer garden, food trucks, a laser-light show, go-go dancers, a DJ dance party, and our giant Ferris-wheel to take in the views of Hillcrest’s giant 65 feet high, 20 feet wide and 30 feet high Rainbow Pride Flag! 2–11 p.m. Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave. bit.ly/2yQCwrI

Trans Pride — Please come out and join us in celebrating transgender, gender non-conforming, gender inclusive, and non-binary folks of all walks of life! This will be a free event, open to respectful individuals wanting to celebrate their gender expression however they choose in a community environment that is free of judgment/criticism.

There will be entertainment, food, games and new friends. Information tables will be available for folks to find resources to aid them in various aspects of living and existing. We will end the day with a Trans Visibility March to the Spirit of Stonewall Rally. 1­–5 p.m. Marston Pt., Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2tNGXhc

Saturday July 14

Pride 5K Front Runners & Walkers — With nearly 1,000 participants expected, run or walk the Pride Parade route. The USA Track & Field certified 5K race will start and finish at University Avenue and Centre Street, next to the San Diego LGBT Center.

It’s a fast, flat time-chipped course that has crowds cheering you on as they gather in anticipation of the Pride Parade.

The race features gear check, after-race snacks, high-quality tech T-shirts for all participants, and free vendor faire. Free parking lots at the Old Naval Hospital at Park Boulevard and Presidents Way and San Diego City College. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Pride Parade Route from free parking lots to Pride Parade start. The shuttle drops off next to Race Staging Area. bit.ly/2KiRXyg

Youth Zone — The Youth Zone at the Pride Festival is a fun space for young, queer, middle school through high school youth and their allies to celebrate pride, themselves, others, and just have a place to be! Help our youth program raise funds for their area and food. Pride volunteers and all youth 14 and under get into the festival for free! bit.ly/2Krd1Sp

San Diego Pride Parade — The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 200,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQ community! The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west on University, turns south on Sixth Avenue, turns left onto Balboa Drive and ends at Laurel Street, where you will find the entrance to the Pride Festival. sdpride.org/parade

The Children’s Garden — Come join families at The Center who host the annual Children’s Garden for kids under 13 years old at the San Diego Pride Festival. San Diego Pride believes kids should also have fun during Pride and learn the importance of being proud with who they are. Enjoy entertainment for parents and kids from infants to preteens, including a toddler play area, face painting, hat making, a balloon artist, a playhouse giveaway, arts and crafts, and more throughout the weekend. Come eat hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, and other snacks in a private, family-only shaded oasis with tables, chairs and restrooms. By purchasing tickets to the festival, you get all weekend access to five stages of live entertainment and enjoy even more workshops and activities hosted by other community partnership organizations. Kids 14 and under are free! Saturday, noon–5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Pride World Forum — Join in for a forum convening LGBTQI movement leaders from around the world that are a part of the Department of State’s International Visitors Leadership Program. Leaders will participate in a panel discussion as attendees learn about their work and human rights issues around the globe. The panel will include select visitors from: Bangladesh, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Israel, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Singapore, Turkey and Vietnam. The event is co-sponsored by the San Diego Diplomacy Council, the San Diego History Center, and the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program. 10:30 a.m.–noon at San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Suite 3. For more information, contact Natalie Maroun at the San Diego Diplomacy Council at 619-291-8105. bit.ly/2KeaZ93

Monday July 16

Post-Pride Neighborhood Clean-Up — Once the Pride festivities are over each year, Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) volunteers and friends jump in to put some shine back in the neighborhood! HTC is proud to partner with San Diego Pride on this effort each year. Volunteers will be invited to gather at Pardon My French Restaurant at 7:30 a.m. for opening complimentary breakfast and remarks by Councilmember Chris Ward. Volunteers will be sent around the neighborhood to pick up trash and debris. Then they will be invited to end the morning at Urban Mo’s for our famous “Trash Talk” where complimentary appetizers and drinks will be provided. Sign-up to volunteer. bit.ly/2Kh96Z5