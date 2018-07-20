Pride, diversity and persistence

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

San Diego Pride’s theme this year, “Persistence with Pride,” echoed throughout the weekend — creating a driving force in the fight for equal rights for all.

The diversity of San Diego residents, as well as visitors, not only wore, but owned their rainbow colors over Pride weekend to celebrate the 45th annual San Diego Pride Parade and Festival.

On July 13, the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party — sponsored by Fabulous Hillcrest and San Diego Pride — kicked off the weekend with a huge, free party drawing hundreds of people. San Diego Trans Pride participants marched from Balboa Park to the block party.

The Spirit of Stonewall Rally, held later that evening, was inspiring, motivating and moving. Local LGBT leaders confirmed the past, present and future power of persistence for LGBT equality in the San Diego region. They all emphasized the need to continue to fight for the rights of the LGBT community here in San Diego, throughout the state, and across the country.

With more than 250 contingents in the parade, the San Diego community joined together with unity and force from all walks of life, making this year’s parade the largest in San Diego history. The lineup of entertainment included headliners like JoJo, TLC, Horse Meat Disco and more great performers. An estimated 300,000 people poured into the two-day festival. Ticket sales for this year’s festival saw an unprecedented 72 percent increase than in 2017.

On Sunday morning, before the second day of the festival, the World Pride Forum brought a dozen LGBTQI leaders from 12 countries for a panel discussion on LGBT and human rights across the globe. This was followed by free guided tours of the “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs” exhibit at the San Diego History Center, which will run through Jan. 20, 2020.

With all of the events that happened during Pride, the formidable message was clear — extending the persistence beyond this year’s Pride weekend.

