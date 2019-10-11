Albert H. Fulcher

In 2008, the North County LGBTQ Research Center’s Pride by the Beach started with 800 people. Now the attendance for this free event of the year in North County brings in thousands. This is an extremely family-friendly event, from the booths to the entertainment. And there is plenty of that going on this year.

At the main stage, Mariam T will be hosting the Oct. 12 festivities, which include time slots for performances. Headlining the early evening is Ada Vox, a contestant that made drag queen herstory on “American Idol” last season and has just released her new single “Because of You.” Also on the slate to perform are San Diego’s own Ingénue, Ari Mirage and Hailey Wild.

This year, the Dance Tent will bring Latin, country and hip-hop to the stage, and along with the street festival, there is food, giveaways, an Education Walk, and in true North County Pride spirit, the Extreme Youth Zone.

The Pre-Festival Ceremony with a performance by the Calpulli Omeyocan Aztec Dancers begins at 10:45 a.m. at Coast Highway, followed by a procession to the main stage.

The North County Center received a proclamation from the city of Oceanside on Oct. 9 for its continued efforts in supporting the LGBTQ community. On Sept. 20, Congressman Mike Levin, 49th District, announced that the North County LGBTQ Research Center founder Max Disposti was his September Constituent of the Month for his positive impact in North County.

Pride by the Beach

Saturday, Oct. 12

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oceanside Civic Center Plaza

300 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Dance Tent

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Latin

1 p.m.-3 p.m. –Country

3 p.m.-5 p.m. – Hip-hop

Main Stage

11 a.m. Indigenous Blessing – James Trujillo, La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and Keynote Speaker Timothy Ruise, Rainbow of Truth

11:30 a.m. – San Diego Cheer Extreme

Noon – Festival Dedication & Flag Raising

1 p.m. – Joey Pearson & The Band of Pilgrims

1:30 p.m. – Hailey Wild

1 p.m. – Ari Mirage

2 p.m. – Ingénue

3 p.m. – Mariam T

3:30 p.m. – Uptown Starlets

4:15 p.m. – Ada Vox

