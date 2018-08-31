Pride never ends

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Fundraiser helps prep for South Bay Pride 2018

Port of San Diego Stage

On Aug. 25, South Bay Pride held its final fundraiser at the Gossip Grill gearing up for South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival on Sept. 8. Ingenue and Rupaul’s Ongina with the San Diego Divas, both headlining at the Port of San Diego Stage at Pride, played for a packed house. In the meanwhile, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence did their part in fundraising by selling Jell-O shots and opportunity drawings for two VIP tickets to see the Rebelution with special guest Stephen Marley (drawing help Aug. 31), and Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay concerts at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre (drawing held on. Sept. 8).

For every $20 donation, a submission is entered into all drawings. These prizes include a truly VIP experience with two VIP tickets, parking pass, buffets and access to the VIP lounge. All proceeds go to keeping South Bay Pride a free event for all. To enter, visit bit.ly/2LAYTma.

South Bay Pride is a community and all-volunteer organization. Held at Bayside Park in Chula Vista, this annual event is growing each year and fosters a safe place for the South Bay LGBTQ+ community. Dae Elliott, South Bay Pride executive director, said it is especially important for South Bay youth to know that there are spaces where they do not have to be ashamed of who they are because they do not conform to a very narrow definition and affirming to them that they can celebrate their differences in their own backyard.

On Sept. 6, there is a kick off for South Bay Pride at the Taste of Salt Vintage Ship at the Chula Vista Marina at 5 p.m. The South Bay Pride Business Mixer is hosted by Taste of Salt, the Southern California Equality Business Alliance and South Bay Pride. No charge, but donations will be accepted for South Bay Pride. Elliott invites all to come out for an evening of food, drink, networking and celebrating South Bay sponsors. For more information visit bit.ly/2ohQ6MC.

“I am proud of the hard work the planning committee and our volunteers do year after year,” Elliott said. “Every year, I hear some say, ‘Chula Vista has a Pride?’ and then be surprised that we have been doing this for 11 years.”

Helping with getting the word out, Elliott also said that Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas designated Sept. 8 as LGBTQ Pride Day for all of Chula Vista with a proclamation. Some of the Chula Vista City Council members will give a shout out from the stage and Steve Padilla will be introducing Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins for a short talk about the LGBTQ community, its achievements and challenges between 3:30 and 4pm.

South Bay Pride is from noon–7 p.m. at Bay Park, 999 Bayside Parkway, Chula Vista. For more information, visit southbaypride.org.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.