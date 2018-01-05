Print Calendar: Jan. 5 – Jan. 18, 2018

Friday, Jan. 5

Glitz and Glam at LIPS: Join Tootie every Friday and Saturday as your host for an over-the-top glamorous drag show with big hair, high heels and lots of duct tape. First dinner seating 6:30 and 7 p.m., second seating 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. $10 cover and $15 food minimum. Reservations required. 21 and up. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2AjF90I

Saturday, Jan. 6

Hillcrest Neighborhood Walk: Join Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) board members, volunteers and other community members as they walk around the neighborhood in an effort to meet more neighbors. Focus will be the promotion of HTC’s Jan. 9 community meeting. Those willing to help walk a portion of the neighborhood during this canvassing effort, RSVP to info@hillcresttc.org with your name and the Hillcrest block you live on. A volunteer will drop off flyers to your home between 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Even if you don’t live in Hillcrest, you can still participate. RSVP with your name and that you live outside of the area and you’ll be assigned a meeting point. 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. More info bit.ly/2lHU54y.

Winehouse experience: An Amy Winehouse tribute band comes to San Diego. Tickets are $20 advance and $22 day of show. Street parking and paid lot parking available, table reservations and VIP also available, email vip@musicboxsd.com or call 619-836-1847. 8–11 p.m. The Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. bit.ly/2lIfwT3

Sunday, Jan. 7

SDWC Spring Orientation: Want to sing with San Diego Women’s Chorus? Their 31st season starts this month and they are looking for new members. Prospective members should RSVP to membership@sdwc.org. Requirements can be found by visiting bit.ly/2lPDw6A. Those interested must attend an orientation session to learn more about SDWC; their upcoming season; meet with artistic director Kathleen Hansen to check ability to match pitch; and prepare for their spring concert “Voices” on April 29. SDWC rehearses Sunday afternoons from 4–7 p.m. at Mission Hills United Church of Christ. Orientation takes place today, 4–7 p.m. Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St., Mission Hills. bit.ly/2EBuqSF

Monday, Jan. 8

Open auditions for SDGMC: If you love to sing, dance or volunteer for the arts, you may want to consider joining SDGMC for their new season. They will soon begin to prepare for their new show “Movie Night.” To join, visit SDGMC.org, click the “Join the Chorus” tab and send your application. Or come out tonight and meet their 200 members in person at their Info Night Party. Learn what it’s like to be part of the chorus. Singer auditions begin tonight at 7 p.m. and continue on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Free parking is available across the street at the Hillcrest DMV. 7 p.m. University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2E2hUKT

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Pictionary: Join Tiger and Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence every Wednesday night on the back patio. Match your skills, win fun prizes, enjoy fabulous hosts, have lots of fun and raise money for good causes. 7:30-10 p.m., #1 Fifth Ave., 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2CArY0y

Thursday, Jan. 11

EarthJustice event: The world’s environmental challenges are greater than ever and an organization called Earthjustice holds those who break our nation’s environmental laws accountable for their actions. Come to Uptown Tavern and help Earthjustice with their key goals: helping the wild; healthy communities; clean energy; and a healthy climate. Ten percent of all sales will go to Earthjustice and their efforts. 4–11:45 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2EQIWX4

Friday, Jan. 12

‘Illuminate Your Being’ during MLK weekend: Join resident DJs DJ Taj, Autumn Leilani and Mike Orion for MO’s annual glow dance party. Put on your neons and dance the night away. Drink specials, hot go-gos in a glow wonderland. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2lGXvUZ

Saturday, Jan. 13

Open auditions for SDGMC: If you love to sing, dance or volunteer for the arts, you may want to consider joining SDGMC for their new season. They will soon begin to prepare for their new show “Movie Night.” To join, visit SDGMC.org, click the “Join the Chorus” tab and send them your application. Or come out tonight and meet their 200 members in person at their Info Night Party. Learn what it’s like to be part of the chorus. Singer auditions started Jan. 8 and continue today at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Free parking is available across the street at the Hillcrest DMV. 7 p.m. University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2E2hUKT

Sunday, Jan. 14

New Year Cabaret Brunch: Special guest Brooke Lynn Hytes will perform along with your favorite local queens, including Vanity Jones, Kickxy Vixen-Styles and Bebe Gunn, offering you a cabaret experience while you eat brunch. Packages are $27 and include bottomless mimosas or house wine and a brunch buffet as well as the cabaret show. $12 deposit required. To reserve your seat, visit bit.ly/2qoED23. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2qeKoPL

Pride in MLK holiday parade: Come out and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with San Diego Pride as they march in the San Diego MLK Holiday Parade. You can participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines and cheer them on. Other participating organizations include San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition; San Diego Original Black Panthers; DETOUR (Depositing Empowerment Through Outreach and Urban Redevelopment); She Fest. If you’d like to march, meet at 1:30 p.m. For more info, email Bob Leyh at bob.leyh@sdpride.org. Parade, 2–4 p.m. San Diego County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Downtown. bit.ly/2EEX0CV

Open auditions for SDGMC: If you love to sing, dance or volunteer for the arts, you may want to consider joining SDGMC for their new season. They will soon begin to prepare for their new show “Movie Night.” To join, visit SDGMC.org, click the “Join the Chorus” tab and send your application. Or come out tonight and meet their 200 members in person at their Info Night Party. Learn what it’s like to be part of the chorus. Singer auditions started Jan. 8, continued yesterday, and continue today at 2 p.m. Free parking is available across the street at the Hillcrest DMV. 7 p.m. University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2E2hUKT

San Diego Travel and Adventure show: Meet and listen to the author of the best-selling “1,000 Places to See Before You Die,” who will dip into her book’s collection of attractions and take you around the world, sharing a few of her favorite destinations, history, interesting facts and beautiful photography. The presentation will be followed by a book signing. 3–4 p.m. San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. bit.ly/2EFTGqQ

Saturday, Jan. 15

Pride youth lunch bunch: Every second Saturday of the month, join San Diego Pride at their offices with other LGBTQ+ junior high and high school-age youth for a fun lunch. Hang out, meet other queer kids, make friends, get connected to other youth-serving programs and help Pride plan other youth-centered events and have a great time. Lunch Bunch is produced by San Diego Pride and The Trevor Project. Doors open at 11 a.m., free lunch and activities then begin. 11 a.m.– 2 p.n. San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St., North Park. bit.ly/2A7QTDH

Monday, Jan. 16

Mobile medical unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego mobile medical unit will be located in the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3–7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy and sick and well visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. thecentersd.org

Wednesday, Jan. 17

January meeting — San Diego Chapter of NOW: Bring your markers, your scissors and your voice and help the San Diego Chapter of NOW plan for the upcoming one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. Ample parking, carpooling is available, wheelchair and sign language interpreting available. Women’s Museum, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Liberty Station. bit.ly/2lPrU3k

Thursday, Jan. 18

LGBTs in the News — Sports: This special edition of LGBTs in the News with Thom Senzee is being held in conjunction with You Can Play San Diego, in advance of Diversity Night Jan. 20, with the San Diego Gulls professional hockey club. Panel will feature Matt Savant, Gulls president of business operations, as well as celebrity:athletes and experts exploring the types of challenges and opportunities those of us in the LGBT community experience in school, amateur and professional sports. Attendance to the panel is free. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2lJpMJR

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at a local urban winemaker, where you don’t have to be an artist to have fun and create something special. Admission includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-16- inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included, but this tasting room offers wine, sangria and cheese and charcuterie plates. Outside food OK, no outside drink. Read about the winemaker’s passion at gbvinters.com. Tonight’s art selection is “Midnight Moon.” 6–9 p.m., Gianni Buonomo Vintners, 4836 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. bit.ly/1k7cJIg

