Facebook poll: 53% Pro / 47% Con

Twitter poll: 33% Pro / 67% Con

Michael Donovan

For me, this is a “chicken and egg” conversation. To meet climate action goals, we need to change the way we live in the US and remake the vision of California living. The days of open freeways and suburban sprawl are ending, and we need to move towards living, working and playing closer to where we live. When we need to go farther afield we need to look for more efficient, less polluting alternatives. In the neighborhoods where we live, we need clean, simple transportation options. This will drive the reduction in the number of cars in the city core as we move to buses, trolleys, streetcars, bikes, scooters and walking. So how do we get there, do we build public transit out completely first, or make driving cars less attractive in the city center. Based on the experiences of other cities, those who put pressure on cars first end up with better designed and used transit options. It will be inconvenient, but it is a better solution with limited money to invest. So I strongly support bike lanes, even if it makes parking directly in front of stores and home more difficult. (and my street, 4th Ave) is up next on the list.

Gail

Bicyclists should be required to find and know the bike lanes that have or will be designated for them. At this time, bicyclists use regular automobile designated streets, which I then have to drive down the middle of streets (if safe) to make sure that I am a safe distance from them.

Charles Kaminski

Bikes and cars can coexist. And both drivers and cyclists need to obey traffic regulations. A dedicated bike lane is a solution. Should parking be removed to create one? Perhaps a 6-month test to see how business is impacted? Poll the businesses and find out when their biggest and slowest months are and plan accordingly. Have bicyclists register their bikes and buy insurance.

JPnSD

I drive a “bike lane” converted road daily. It went from 2 lanes to one in each direction…yet in the past year….I have yet to see ONE BIKE USER in the new lane. WASTE OF TIME AND RESOURCES??? OVERKILL?

Gail Anderson

Leave all parking spaces on 30th. Street in North Park from Adams to Juniper. There is a perfect street three blocks west on Utah, that is wider, less traffic, no businesses, no buses, can accommodate a center protected bike lane and curb parking, street sweepers and trash trucks can still operate as they do now. It will not negatively impact the environment any differently than 30th. Street and be safer for everyone. AND it’s what SANDAG approved in their Master Bike Plan update. 30th. Street was not considered as a protected bike lane route. The City needs to follow their plan, not go with a poorly planned and lack of consideration for all. The residents, businesses, property owners and visitors all prefer to be able to park close to where they want to go. There are a few bicyclists who ride 30th. for recreation, but in the Master Bike Plan, there’s a plan to reconfigure Pershing to get to downtown which will tie into Pershing Dr. and not 30th. Many, many, logical reasons 30th. St., the commercial corridor is not a good choice.

equalitybusinessalliance

Yes! Protected bike lanes help protect people from serious injury and life altering injuries. Just ask look at our own E.D.’s injuries!

daidycat

I think they’re great. Helps protect bikers.

