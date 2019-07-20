By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

On July 5, The Studio Door in Hillcrest opened its main gallery for its newest display PROUD+ National LGBTQIA+ Visual Arts Exhibition. Artists from 14 states and Puerto Rico submitted artwork that represents what Pride means to them in today’s world. This one time exhibit runs through July, 27.

Patric Stillman, owner of The Studio Door and one of the artists in this exhibition said that the theme brought in a myriad of responses and that the exhibit is getting a great response from the public.

This exhibit is a must see for the art lover. With a mix of mediums from clothing, acrylics, photography illustrations and more, there is more than enough variety with the diversity of the artists’ interpretations of Pride to them.

All artwork is for sale from this exhibition and outside of the main gallery, The Studio Door has 16 artists working onsite and six other exhibiting artists.

The Studio Door is located at 3867 Fourth Ave and is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 7 p.m. Appointment only is available Sundays and Mondays.

For more information visit TheStudioDoor.com.

