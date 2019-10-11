Today is “National Coming Out Day” and the new LGBTQ San Diego County News is also coming out today! Formerly Gay San Diego, our new name says it all, as we will be covering our diverse community throughout San Diego County. We will be building up our website to make sure that you will be able to receive LGBTQ breaking news every day.

We are keeping our award-winning editor Albert Fulcher and hired Mike Rosensteel as chief operations manager. We are also happy to announce that former New York, Houston, and San Diego KFMB-TV CBS 8 reporter M.G. Perez has joined our team as a professional investigative reporter. Big Mike Phillips is dedicating his hometown talent as the publication’s photo editor and we are very excited to announce that Cesar A. Reyes is onboard as our creative director.

LGBTQ San Diego County News will also include special correspondence from reporters in our state capitol and Washington, D.C. Connor Maddocks has joined our team and will be covering the transgender community. We are planning a bilingual column for our Spanish-speaking community, as we are going to also cover Baja California, Mexico and its growing LGBTQ community. We plan to give more coverage on our community’s exciting nightlife scene including bar events, parties and personalities.

Our publication will also not only include obituaries, but weddings, anniversaries, and birthday announcements. Congratulatory announcements will also be available.

The upcoming 2020 elections will be the most important one. Not only for our great nation, but the LGBTQ community and we will be giving it extensive coverage and endorsing candidates for office. We will cover important issues facing our region: homelessness, proposed convention center expansion, rising rental and housing costs, and state and local ballot measures. We will gladly publish letters to the editor.

Something exciting for all of us is that a major goal for this publication is becoming a nonprofit business that will donate its proceeds to important community causes.

We have just taken over this publication last week and signed an office lease this past Tuesday so please be patient with us as we build LGBTQ San Diego County News to be indeed the “paper of record for the LGBTQ community.”

Terry Sidie

Publisher

Nicole Murray Ramirez

Associate Publisher