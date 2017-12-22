Putting the ‘ho’ back into holiday

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Actor and comedian Alec Mapa set for Martinis Dec. 28

The holiday season is never complete without a hostess with the mostest, and actor/comedian Alec Mapa will be serving up his own brand of holiday-style “Gaysian” hosting from the Martinis Above Fourth stage on Dec. 28.

I’d originally scheduled a “phoner” with Mr. Mapa and planned to write a story based on that interview, but he was on set and had time to kill, so we decided to do an email Q&A. I often still write stories based on the content from these type of Q&As, but I found that his responses were so funny, I decided to leave it as-is.

Put your seat belts on, San Diego.

(Gay San Diego | GSD) Where did you grow up?

(Alec Mapa | AM) I was born and raised in San Francisco. Whenever I’m accused of sounding too gay, I tell them I’m proud of my Bay Area accent and to check their femme shaming — which of course is rooted in deep sociological misogyny. I’m hilarious.

(GSD) What got you into comedy?

(AM) Humor for a gay kid is always a form of self-defense. I wore glasses, a retainer and corrective shoes at the same time. I used to kick my own ass at recess. I couldn’t beat anyone up, but I could act like an idiot and get a laugh. Humor always got me out of trouble and it gave me social currency.

(GSD) When did you come out?

(AM) I was out in high school to my friends, the men I had sex with, but not to my parents. They were strict Filipino Catholics. Filipinos don’t just believe in God, they believe in everything; vampires, leprechauns, Bigfoot. It astonishes me to this day that homosexuality would even register as problematic when a host of supernatural dangers lurked around every corner. By the time I came out to them in college, they didn’t care. My gayness and my inability to be anything other than myself literally wore both my parents down to a nub.

(GSD) What was your first big break and how did it change your life?

(AM) My first job was the original Broadway production of “M. Butterfly.” That was big-time show business. The national tour brought me to Los Angeles and I became a perpetual gay television guest star 10 short years later. It changed my life because my talent and value as a performer was affirmed in a big, fat professional way. That experience has kept me afloat during the lean times.

(GSD) Have you been to San Diego before?

(AM) Yes, I love San Diego. Absolutely love it. I did two plays in La Jolla in the ’90s and always enjoyed the city. It’s Southern California without any of the desperation to be famous. It’s a completely different vibe. Think about being surrounded by people who experience such a deficit of self-worth that they have to be universally adored and that’s LA. Whoops. I just cast a stone in a glass house! Anyone got a broom and dustpan?

(GSD) You’re calling your show a “Seasonal Extravaganza” — what can we expect from your gig at Martinis Above Fourth?

(AM) Fart jokes. Anecdotes about my family. Firsthand stories about butt sex gone wrong, ya know, typical holiday fare!

It’s been such a shitty year politically, especially for marginalized communities like ours. Women, people of color, the spectrum of our LGBTQ family, we all feel targeted in a way we haven’t in forever. But humor is our queer superpower. If you can’t laugh when times are tough, life will break you in half. When we laugh, we release serotonin and endorphins, which gives us the resilience to soldier on. Hopefully you’ll laugh till you pee, feel better about life and have at least one revolting story you can’t wait to share.

(GSD) You recently tweeted at Joely Fisher over mutual scenarios of mistaken identity — which I thought was hilarious because I interviewed her two weeks ago for her own Martinis show this past Monday. You both also champion foster/adoption advocacy. You’re a father/co-parent, yourself, right?

(AM) Yes! I love Joely and like her, I am a foster-adopt parent. In 2010, my husband and I adopted a 5-year-old African-American boy from Compton. I’m Asian, my husband is white and our son is black. We look like the last two minutes of It’s A Small World.

My son is 12. He’s going through puberty. The struggle is real. I surround myself with pictures of how cute he was when he we adopted him to keep from losing it.

But my son is hilarious. He’s become a star on my Instagram. He refers to my followers as his followers. I’ve created a monster.

I’m also a spokesperson for Raise A Child (RaiseAChild.org), a nonprofit that advocates for people wishing to start a family through foster adoption. More and more LGBTQ people are adopting through foster adoption; I think because we’re not afraid of people who are different and we have great empathy for people who are discriminated against.

(GSD) Do you think Twitter has been impacted — positively or negatively — because of the Trump campaign and administration?

(AM) I think Twitter is less fun now. It used to be a great forum for wit, and joke writers, and it was fun. Now it’s a constant slugfest and that kind of negative back-and-forth is a real soul suck for me. I use Twitter to let folks know I’m around, but I’m on it less now, because it bums me out. I’m addicted to Instagram. I’m always on it. I’m probably looking at it right now. I look at houses, home interiors and male models in their underpants.

(GSD) Has Trump given you lots of material?

(AM) Yes and no. Honestly, I think of my show as my very own holiday party and that asshole isn’t invited. Talking about what a dick our president is gets tired after five minutes. We’ve all heard too much about him for two years now. Alabama just elected a Democratic senator. The tide is turning. As Madonna said, “It’s time for the good times, forget about the bad times.” Spend a holiday in Alec Mapa!

(GSD) You’re filming something right now, which seems to involve large birds.

(AM) I’m guest starring on “Raven’s Home” which is Raven-Symone’s new show on the Disney Channel. I play a taxi passenger who has a falcon. I usually enjoy a large bird in my hand but this is a wild animal. You can see a photo of me looking terrified on my Instagram @alecmapa. Terrified of the falcon, not Raven.

(GSD) What’s been your favorite show so far?

(AM) Don’t make me choose, that’s like “Sophie’s Choice.”

I loved being on “Ugly Betty” because the cast and crew were amazing and I loved being on “Desperate Housewives” for the same reason. I was super proud of being on “Switched at Birth,” because half the show was in American Sign Language, and it made superstars out of some super talented non-hearing actors who wouldn’t have been featured otherwise.

I had the best time working on “Half and Half,” the black sitcom I did on the now-defunct UPN. There were so many black shows on our network, we used to say UPN stood for the “U People’s Network.” I love any show that’s smart enough to hire me. Daddy has a mortgage.

(GSD) So let’s shamelessly plug your current stuff.

(AM) I have a weekly podcast on UBNRadio.com called “Nooner” with my fabulous co-host Calpernia Addams, America’s trans sweetheart and the most exciting woman in show business. We stream live every Wednesday at noon and I have all my celebrity friends on for a kiki. It’s totally NSFW so I always tell everyone to turn it up!

My Showtime special “Alec Mapa: Baby Daddy” is available on my website alecmapa.com for $5 or on the HERE! TV network.

But come see me live at Martinis Above Fourth! I’m even more of a pocket gay in person! I’ll actually be performing perched on the rim of your cocktail!

Happy Holidays, San Diego! I can’t wait to see you!

“Holiday in Alec Mapa” hits the stage Thursday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth, Table + Stage, located at 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2kgWlyI.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.