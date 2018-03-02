Rainbow skies Downtown

By SDCNN Staff

San Diego’s skyline will never be the same. Officials within the San Diego Convention Center recently made this bold proclamation alongside local dignitaries, as the wraps were taken off the Sails Pavilion’s exterior overhaul.

The $16.7 million project is one of a series of upgrades to the entire center, and the most visible element within Sails Pavilion’s revamped 90,000-square-foot exhibit space is an LED-powered light display atop a newly renovated fabric roof, which consists of 20 separate pieces.

The fluctuating color schemes mimic those seen on the Empire State Building in New York City. Shown is the rainbow color scheme, which is one of numerous options now available.

The series of changes taking place at the Sails Pavilion represent a new chapter for the Convention Center, which next year will celebrate its 30th year in operation.