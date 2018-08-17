Raw, sexy and daring

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

No trends, no apologies for free-spirited Rufskin designs

After 16 years, Rufskin continues to thrust against the predictable male fashion trends. San Diego based and manufactured, this homegrown global company has a mind and a style uniquely its own. This is an unapologetic approach that Hubert Pouches and Douglas Coats embraced from their simple beginnings in their South Park garage when they founded Rufskin together. Pouches, a fashion designer, and his husband Coats, a model, met in France nearly 30 years ago. Both had a fascination for the West Coast gay culture at the time, which eventually landed them in San Diego. Initially, they had no intention of opening up their own clothing line, but circumstances led them to jump-start Rufskin quickly and fiercely.

“We saw a niche, a need for a denim jean that wasn’t existing in the marketplace at the time,” Coats said. “At that time, it was a lower-waist, boot-cut style.”

Both were influenced by the masculinity of Tom of Finland and the attraction they had with the gay culture seen in ’70s gay porn.

“It was raw, fabulous and artistic,” Pouches said. “Back then it was real guys, that is why we called it Rufskin. Guys, hair, mustaches, edgy, rock ‘n’ roll, sexy and we had no restrictions. We did designs in the beginnings that showed butt cleavage. We had jeans named Hustler and Trick, always pushing the envelope. It was a sexy jean, and a little daring.”

As the company grew, Pouches said the vision never changed.

“That was our thing, keeping it edgy,” Pouches said. “The second big thing was California. Everything had to be made in California.”

Coats — co-founder, president, marketing, promotions (“I write the checks”) — said that they also hire locals. Having everything local within California was always “their thing.”

Since Rufskin manufactures locally as a mid-sized company, Pouches and Coats are able to work the way they want to work. Most designers do a spring, summer, fall and winter collection.

“We live in a part of the country where it is kind of sunny all of the time. So we like to launch new things whenever we can and whenever we want,” Coats said.

“This is the structure we decided to have for the company itself,” Pouches added. “I don’t have to work for anyone else, take orders and then manufacture. We create whatever we create every few weeks, it goes straight into production, and that’s it. When you want to see what is new, just go to our site, find it, if you want it, then pick it. If you wait six months, it might not be there. We’ve had this off-track, off-calendar, off-everything approach since day one. Now, 16 years later, it has worked great for us.”

Rufskin opened stores in New York, Amsterdam and Miami with a big launch, adding to its collection designs to fit each region. Pouches said it was nothing short of a “big mess.” He was designing clothes that did not fit the original California style they began with.

After three years, they dropped the stores.

“We went back to the capsules. We create small groups of five to eight pieces,” Pouches said. “We manufacture, we grab Logan [Swiecki-Taylor], our model for six years now, we go to the desert, do the images and it’s a done deal.”

Coats said they wanted to be involved in other styles of clothing, but their customers were used to the existing Rufskin style.

“There is exclusivity. It’s almost like a private club of people who know who we are,” Coats said. “We have people that come to San Diego and one of the top things on their lists is to visit Rufskin. They know that this is the only store where they can buy it.”

Pouches said it’s what they call the Southern California triangle, (or the pink triangle, as Coats calls it). This concept is where people go to Los Angeles, they spend a weekend in Palm Springs “to fry,” and then on their way out, come to San Diego.

“It’s the same here at the store,” Pouches said. “We put out new designs on Thursday and Friday and by the end of the weekend, we have customers buying every style in every size. They know us and if it is in the range of their products, they buy it right away. What you see is in stock, what you don’t see, it’s already gone.”

And what are the plans for Rufskin’s future? Coats said for a couple of years they embraced the concept of Galifornia, a brand it now owns.

“This goes back to the day when California was known as this big gay mecca, during the Harvey Milk era, Venice Beach, Muscle Beach and this is something we are going to be revisiting soon,” Coats said. “But the next big thing is our stretch denim jeans, underwear and swimwear, something we did at the beginning and debut of the company.”

“For our 15th year, we went back to the pure essential Rufskin vibe,” Pouches added. “It’s denim, it’s California, it’s sexy and it’s what put us on the map. Trying to fit in doesn’t work with us. I don’t follow trends or seasons, I don’t have to.”

He said the old concept of Rufskin not only came to maturity but did so with no apologies.

“This is what we do, this is where we are, either you like it, or you don’t,” Pouches said. “It doesn’t matter. I don’t look at the others [fashions]. It’s a good way to get confused. Our agenda is totally different. Today, with all the bull that is going on, it really is — stay true to yourself.”

In Rufskin’s many collections [capsules], people see tech modern Japanese sportswear, or Argentinean swimwear. All the influences get mixed and matched to make Rufskin, but they are not set in limiting their ideas.

“We do the Rufskin thing, the California thing, but most important is the fit. And I do my own patterns, I wouldn’t let anyone else do this,” Pouches said.

Coats said it sounds like a cliché, but they like to think about their jeans as “jeans to get laid in.”

“The fit is so important,” Coats said. “It might not look like it when it is hanging on a hanger, but when you put it on, it’s ‘Whoa! I look really good in this and people are noticing me in these jeans.’”

Pouches said anybody can wear anything the moment they get the right size.

“We are not trying to sell a look, we are selling a product that people [of all ages] can interpret the style,” he said.

“We are really strong in our sports clothing, and we left our jeans on the back burner for a while, but now I’m full on back with the Rufskin stretch denim jeans, and underwear,” Pouches continued. “That’s what we are. I like the lighter weight denim. It’s going back to the basics. Guys try them on and they know that they can ‘show off’ without looking like a ho.”

Pouches said it doesn’t matter where you live. If it feels and looks right, people are going to look. It’s the simple stuff. That balance for the brand has always worked.

“We do crazy stuff, but we always have a reason of why we do it,” he said. “Our clothes are built for a natural look of a man. Coming from France, my idea of California is exactly what we are trying to do. I like muscle, I like flesh, I like legs. Natural, nothing fake. That’s what we are all about. It’s called Rufskin. It is raw. It’s the people like this that consummate the product. We are not going to change who we are to keep up with the current trends.”

Coats said everything at Rufskin is organic. “We are not hustling to get new clients, to stay with the latest trends or compete,” he said. “We do what we do, and yes, we have a lot of followers, but they are organically grown.”

Pouches said they remain totally SoCal, a cool, laid-back company with the same look as it started with.

“I might not be making a sparkling pink triangle design, but at the same time, I am not going to stop designing my clothes for the gay man,” he said. “You are who you are, and clothes cannot disguise that. It’s trying to find people who like clothes and fit them for that purpose. What is a Rufskin look? There is not one. My guys can wear leggings with an unbuttoned dress shirt. When I shoot, I do my best to capture images that people can translate. But at the end of the day, the clothing piece is something that fits any time and anybody.”

Rufskin’s major design influences come from France, Brazil and the West Coast. Along with its solo store in North Park and its internet store, Rufskin works with wholesalers across the globe with its largest wholesale bases in Europe, Japan and Australia.

Going back to its roots, Rufskin just launched its California Dust series, with one of its most requested products, a re-creation of its stretch denim underwear and its latest capsule of swimwear.

rufskin.com

3944 30th St.

San Diego

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com