Realizing my Oceanside ‘pride’

By Jordan Daniels | North County Update

Pride at the Beach reminds me of my love for the community

I moved to Oceanside in 2012, literally a week after I graduated from high school in the Bay Area. I was 17, gay and fearful of the unknown. Oceanside was beautiful, but it was also a military town that didn’t exactly feel cultured. I quickly, however, found my community within the North Country LGBTQ Resource Center.

I joined their youth group within the first month of moving, eager to explore a side of myself that was repressed and unexplored. I was nervous as hell for the first few weeks (it was a weekly meeting) but it quickly turned routine for me.

I attended every week for two years, carving out time in my school and life schedule to make it. I made some awesome friends there, like Markie, Sierra, Wyatt, and others. There’s also been some amazing mentors there as well, whom I think of as family. (Shout out to you Linda, Nicole and especially Max.) I would bring friends from school or those who visited me because I thought it was such a cool space, one that I’d never seen growing up.

The [North County] Center introduced my family to PFLAG, which my mom now attends regularly and will be hosting her own “PFLAG moms” dinner soon (I’m proud of you, mommy). My aunt even goes with my mom sometimes, showing her support for me as well. To say I have some pride in Oceanside and its LGBTQ community would be an understatement.

Speaking of pride, The Center also puts on an annual “Pride by the Beach,” in October, during LGBT History Month. It’s a great break from all the craziness of June [and July’s] Pride month but also provides a mid-season party as well, so you get two doses of Pride in a year. It’s not huge, you won’t see hundreds of thousands of people like Los Angeles, San Francisco or even San Diego, but it’s a beautiful display of community and love in a town that teeters on the conservative side.

Pride by the Beach has been going on for a decade now, growing steadily each year and moving from a parking lot on the beach to an entire street. I’ve attended the past three years in a row and I can’t help but be in awe of its growing presence every year. People come out from all over the San Diego area, from community centers and clinics, to LGBTQ+ identifying/supporting businesses and the San Diego House of “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” an organization of queer nuns (many in drag) that deliver “community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges,” and strive for “promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

Every year that I go to Oceanside Pride, a feeling of ownership washes over me because I am so proud of this community and The Center for everything it has done for the community. On top of Pride at the Beach, The Center also hosts an annual gala, a dining out fundraising event, and sponsors the GSA (Gender-Sexuality Alliance) [Note — formerly called the Gay-Straight Alliance] awards around the North County colleges, which celebrate the work of the local high schools.

I also feel a sense of ownership because I know that I have contributed to this community, especially at the MiraCosta College GSA, where I served as the vice-president and social liaison for a year.

That year, with the help of the entire board (Bryan, Chelsea, Adam, and more), we really propelled the GSA’s presence at MiraCosta. We organized the first Coming Out Forum, and a Drag Show (which are both now annual events), and we became more involved in the community than ever before. The GSA has also now helped establish MiraCosta as the first college in the U.S. to provide a scholarship specifically for trans students.

This isn’t to say that the efforts of those before us weren’t impactful, as they were the stepping stones for us to accomplish what we have so far, just like we were the stepping stones for the current board to accomplish what they want.

But truly, a piece of me will always be with the GSA and the North County LGBT Resource Center. They taught me so much about myself, but more importantly, helped me master my voice so I can use it to help others.

Oceanside, as much as I hate admitting it sometimes, you have captured my heart and I have so much Pride for you. You’re my family.

— Jordan Daniels identifies as a fat queer person of color, social activist, fashion enthusiast, storyteller and visual artist. He obtained his degree in journalism from CSU Long Beach and currently works as a content creator. His website is jordandaniels.com and he can be reached at jordandwriter@gmail.com. You can find him on Instagram @johodaniels or Twitter @jordanhdaniels.