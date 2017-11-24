Red Ribbon Ale: tributes and tutus

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Christopher Daigneau is known to many who frequent Hillcrest Brewing Company as the guy with the bright blue — or bright green — hair and matching beard. While this definitely gets people’s attention, there’s a lot more to this Albuquerque, New Mexico native than just his colorful headscape.

Daigneau, who first made San Diego his home in 2010, has been a server with HBC since it opened in June 2012 and has hosted the brewery’s weekly and wildly popular Trivia Night for the last four years (he also hosts “Smarty Pants Saturday” at Gossip Grill from noon–2 p.m.).

Knowing he wanted to work within MO’s Universe shortly after he arrived, Daigneau “jumped at the chance” when HBC came along and feels “lucky” to have been chosen.

As if he didn’t have enough on his plate already, the exuberant New England Patriots fan (is that a requirement to work at HBC?) took on yet another role at the brewery earlier this year: assistant brewmaster.

As such, Daigneau recently had a hand in brewing a beer that has a very special connection to many in the community. I asked him a few questions about it.

1. What got you involved as an assistant brewmaster and when did that additional role start?

I got a call in early July from our head brewer Shaver, asking if I would be interested in helping him out for a bit. At first, it was only going to be a temporary thing, but as a few weeks went by I realized how much I was enjoying it and the offer to continue to train was handed to me. I’ve been learning since that day.

2. What’s your favorite beer at HBC?

I’m a hop-head at heart so my favorite beers are the Just the Hop IPA or the Hopsucker IIPA, but after brewing it, I have to say I’m really looking forward to our Long and Stout.

3. HBC has done a special, limited-release beer every year for World AIDS Day — originally in memory of former brewmaster Austin Copeland’s dad, who died of AIDS complications — I understand you got to help determine that beer this year, since he left the company recently. Will the Red Ribbon Ale now honor someone else?

I think that this Red Ribbon, as always, honors all people that have lost the fight to HIV/AIDS. Many of our owners lived through the scares of the ’80s and ’90s and recognize the importance of educating and remembering that period in history.

4. Tell us about this year’s brew.

Red Ribbon Ale is a limited-edition beer that we brew and release every year on World AIDS Day and even though it has the same name each year, the style changes each time.

This year, Shaver wanted to get flavors that we’ve never used before, so we put in some specialty malts, including rye, to bring something brand new to the table (or bar). There was a single, seven-barrel batch of it brewed, so we’re looking at a very limited quantity.

5. Where can people get Red Ribbon Ale?

You can find it at the brewery at our release party on Dec. 1 and at all MO’s Universe locations starting that day, too.

6. Each year HBC also chooses a beneficiary for the release; what organization(s) will benefit this year?

This year, we’re donating to the San Diego HIV Funding Collaborative. We work very closely with the San Diego Red Dress Party and love the concept of the party. As a nod to both of those organizations, we’ll be in red tutus during the launch party.

The Red Ribbon Ale launch party will take place Friday, Dec. 1, at Hillcrest Brewing Company, from 3–11 p.m. Anyone who arrives at the launch party in a red tutu will get a free HBC logo beer glass.

HBC will donate $2 from every Red Ribbon Ale purchased during the month of December to the San Diego HIV Funding Collaborative.

Hillcrest Brewing Company, the only LGBT-owned brewery in the world, is located at 1458 University Ave. in Hillcrest, just steps from the Hillcrest Pride Flag monument. For more information, visit hillcrestbrewingcompany.com.

Notes on Red Ribbon Ale 2017

This year’s style runs smooth and creamy with caramel, bread and hints of rye-flavored notes throughout. The Red Ribbon is brewed with Amarillo and Mosaic hops, helping create a fruity yet slightly herbal aroma.

— Reach Morgan M. Hurley at morgan@sdcnn.com.