Reigning with charity and acceptance

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Prince and Princess Royale appointed into Imperial Court de San Diego

Beyond the pomp and circumstance, beneath the big wigs, and behind the makeup, the heart of the Imperial Court de San Diego is simple — inclusiveness and giving back to the community.

In a night filled with entertainment from Southern California’s stellar professional impersonators, His Most Imperial Majesty The Golden Bear Emperor Mark Newsome and Her Most Imperial Majesty The Black Diamond Pegasus Empress Barbie Z investured the 46th Reign of the Imperial Court de San Diego. After taking reign in February, this was the final event to complete the 46th Court, including the investiture of its Royale Court members, the Board of Directors, family and friends, community supporters of the court, and the choosing of the 46th Prince and Princess Royale.

Held at Rich’s San Diego on April 15, royalty from years past and Imperial Court communities celebrated as the 45th reigning Prince Royale Paul Rhodes and Princess Royale Cheryl Lynn Styles stepped down, making room for the 46th royal prince and princess titleholders. With votes by the community and the Court, the evening ended with fulfilling the completion of the 46th Court with the investiture of Prince Royale Steven Blocker and Princess Royale Jessica D’Nalga.

Rhodes bestowed the crowd with a powerful last walk performance that embodied trans awareness and acceptance. Styles, the first biological female royalty in the Court’s history, performed a heartwarming final performance, bringing many in the room to tears. Both will continue their service to the Court, pledging their help and support for the incoming royalty.

D’Nalga began with the Imperial Court in 2008 with the encouragement of one of her fellow “drag sister,” the Princess of the Americas under Empress Nicole the Great, Queen Mother I of the Americas, Nicole Murray Ramirez. He said the spirit of the Court is the coming together of all and the work that it does year-round in giving back to the community.

“Being able to provide support for many different organizations, not only in the LGBT community, but our community as a whole,” he said was his primary motivation in being involved in the Court’s mission.

As important as that is, D’Nalga said that acceptance is as much a part of the organization as its community service.

“With me being a gay male, I have many friends that are straight, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, and curious,” he said. “When we come together as a whole to represent something, it’s the best way to be. Having allies and support of all sides of the community, it makes us stronger, more visible, even beyond the LGBT family.”

He said some of his goals this year as Princess Royale are to work with Sunburst and the AIDS Fund of Tijuana.

D’Nalga came out at the age of 7 and had a family that was very supportive. But coming out so early, he said he had to work hard to ensure them that being gay is who he was as an individual.

“There are a lot of people out there that don’t have that support even at 30 or 40 years old,” he said. “Just to be able to give back, to let them know we are here, a family, and let them know we are together in this. Even though we might not have blood family that isn’t there for us, we have the right to have a chosen family. Without them, we couldn’t do this alone.”

Prince Royale Steven Blocker said he became heavily involved in the Court in 2014 when he lost his job with San Diego Pride. He said in losing that job, in many ways he lost his sense of purpose.

“Getting involved with the philanthropy, humanitarianism, activism and fundraising of the Imperial Court, I regained my purpose in being involved in community service in every aspect as I was before,” he said. “It’s all in what they say in the slogan, ‘From the heart, through the Court, to the community.'”

Blocker said this was the first time he had performed on stage in 15 years but that it’s kind of like riding a bike. He said that he is looking forward to serving the Court, even when the time comes that he has to step down.

“I’ve been in recovery for two and a half years,” he said. “One of the main goals of the Court this year is building membership. I have noticed that my friends in recovery have asked what the Court does and how they can be involved. But a lot of the things the Court does are in venues that people in recovery don’t find comfortable. One of my goals this year is to create events where people in recovery feel comfortable. People in recovery usually don’t frequent bars. So, having events outside of these areas gives them the possibility of being involved.”

Blocker said that even though the Court is a lot of “camp and glam,” it does amazing work for the community.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.