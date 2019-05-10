By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

After kicking off during RuPauls DragCon LA 2019 on May 25, the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11 Tour is heading to San Diego on May 28 brought by Emmy-award winning production company World of Wonder and Voss Events.

With a dragalicious lineup, all 15 season 11 queens including A’keria Chanel Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, and Yvie Oddly will slay the runway as the tour commences and continues to sixteen cities across the US and Canada.

Season 10 Queen Asia O’Hara will serve as host for the tour again this year in San Diego.

“This summer I’m hitting the road with the baddest queens in the land … the land of Season 11!” said Asia O’Hara. “All bets are off, and all rules are out the window as the queens show you what they are really made of! And of course, I’ll be safe behind the microphone.”

Season 11’s Yvie Oddly took some time to give us a little insight to the upcoming show and what to expect.

Can you tell me a little about yourself and your journey to RuPaul’s Drag Race?

I am born and raised in the mile-high city, Denver, Colorado. I am a classically trained artist through Denver’s School of the Arts and found my audience through DRAG “The Art Form in the Queer Mind’s Eye.” I am a creature of the local club culture and strive to push boundaries with my looks and performances.

What has the exposure of Drag Race done for you personally?

It’s always been my dream to travel and perform. Thanks to the fans of Drag Race I am Odd Blessed and booked around the world!

I’m looking forward to the tour hitting San Diego, what can you tell me about the tour show?

Get ready for the best tour production you can imagine! The chemistry and raw talent/ passion in our cast will come alive in its full glory.

What should San Diego expect with the touring show?

San Diego should expect a wide variety, spice and flavor. Expect to be entertained!

Is there a favorite part of the show that you are looking forward to?

I always look forward to meeting the fans. Words can’t even begin to describe how magical it feels to connect with people all over the world through my vision in drag!

What advice do you for the inspiring young drag queens?

QUIT DRAG! Huehuehuehuehue!

Who do you like to perform with the most?

I enjoy the unique chemistry I have with all my cysters. However, it’s no secret that Plastique and I are a legendary duo, with a dynamic contrast in our drag expression.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11 Tour” is playing at the Historic Balboa Theatre on May 28 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $42-$52. VIP Meet & Greet Packages are available online with a private meet and greet with the queens before the show, a customized VIP laminate and a seat in the first few rows. VIPs must arrive by 6 p.m. VIP tickets are $120. Visit vossevents.com.

