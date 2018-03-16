RuPaul’s hot water, Aztecs and Easter baskets

By Nicole Murray Ramirez | Conversations with Nicole

Drag queens are not trans

Once again San Diego native RuPaul has upset many in the trans community by what many feel is an insensitive remark. During an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she seemingly said that trans women who have had major surgery would most likely not be welcomed as contestants on her hit TV show.

In the last decade, the trans community has become more visible and organized. But in reality, most people — including probably a majority of the gay community — could not give you a proper definition of what a trans person is.

I come from the 1960s, when there were pre-operative and post-operative transsexual people. I lived five years as a pre-operative in Hollywood. Some decades ago, I was in Washington, D.C., organizing a march on Washington when some activists came to us and wanted us to add the “T” to the name of the march. It was the first time that we were told that the transgender community were transsexuals, drag queens, transvestites, cross-dressers, etc.

I do not believe that drag queens or cross-dressers are really members of the trans community; drag queens are almost all gay men, who do not dress as the opposite sex 24 hours a day and do not identify themselves as being of the opposite sex.

Most trans people identify as the opposite sex and live their truth. Trans people are fighting for their lives to be accepted and not discriminated against, as they have become targets of the extreme right wing.

I think our LGBT community needs to do a major educational campaign about our trans community, because most Americans are confused and lump trans people and cross-dressers together. I believe that the trans community issues are very serious and important, so when some trans leaders include drag queens under their “trans umbrella,” it confuses people.

Now let me make this very clear: This is my opinion and there does seem to be many different definitions of the trans community. In my opinion, one of the biggest obstacles facing the trans community is that most people do not understand that it is not simply a lifestyle, but their authentic lives.

I love the SDSU Aztec mascot!

I have never understood all the ongoing controversy over the San Diego State University mascot, the “Aztec warrior.”

As a full-blooded Mexican-American, I have always felt it was an honor and a tribute to the great Aztec Empire. The mascot is always a handsomely built young man with a fabulous Aztec warrior costume and it’s very genuine and beautiful.

The Aztecs were great warriors and the mascot is always portrayed with great respect and honor.

Now, some are trying to do away with the mascot, which has been an SDSU tradition for decades … Go Aztecs!

Children’s Easter baskets needed

For over a decade, the San Diego LGBT community has hosted an annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trolley Barn Park … the first year, about 40 children showed upon Easter Sunday … last year, almost 500!

So we need either lots of Easter baskets for this year’s event, which will be held on April 1, or for you to make a much-needed contribution.

For further info, contact Michael Lochner at 619-972-6369.

— Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: The opinions written in this column are the author’s own and by no means reflect or represent the opinions of the staff and/or publisher of Gay San Diego and/or its parent company, San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN). The newspaper and its staff should be held harmless of liability or damages.