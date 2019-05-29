Following a nation-wide search, the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus (SDGMC) has selected Jeff Heine as its new Executive Director. Heine will assume his responsibilities later this summer transitioning from his current role as Executive Director of the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus (TCGMC) in Minneapolis.

Heine has led TCGMC since May 2009 and previously served on its Board of Directors. During this time, he was selected by GALA Choruses as a management adviser to its network of 160 LGBT choruses in North America. Previously, he was director of customer strategy within the Hotel group of Carlson Companies, a global leader in the marketing, hospitality and travel industries. He also served as a trustee of the Marketing Science Institute.

“I am thrilled to be coming to San Diego to work with this amazing Chorus,” said Heine. “I look forward to building upon its successes and furthering its important work within the community.”

Heine will take over for current Executive Director Bob Lehman who has led SDGMC since 2013. During this time, the Chorus has nearly quadrupled its revenues and became one of the largest and most well-known choruses in the world.

“We’re excited to welcome Jeff to our wonderful San Diego family,” said Lehman. “He brings an incredible mix of corporate and performing arts management experience to our Chorus coupled with an enthusiastic commitment to our mission of changing lives one voice at a time. I know Jeff will do a great job.”

—The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus has been changing lives one voice at a time since it was formed in 1985 during the early days of the AIDS Crisis. Since then, the singers have performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, at New York’s Lincoln Center and throughout the San Diego area. Next up for the 250-member group is The Music of Cher at SDGMC’s home stage at the famous Balboa Theatre. Tickets are available at SDGMC.org for shows on July 27 and 28, 2019.