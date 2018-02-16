Saving black LGBTQ history

Archives Staff

In marginalized communities, our histories are often left untold — they’re often not collected by mainstream historical institutions, leaving us vulnerable to being erased from history. This is true for the LGBTQ community and is true of the African-American and black community and is doubly true for black LGBTQ history.

This Black History Month, the Archives is acutely aware of the paucity of materials in our collections that document the experiences of people of color. While we have some key materials, we know that the history of the black LGBTQ community is richer and deeper than our materials reflect.

Fortuitously, this week Lambda Archives received a donation of materials from Vertez Burks, an African-American woman who has been active in San Diego’s lesbian world for decades. Among the items she gave the Archives is a program from The Karibu Homecoming First Anniversary Celebration held at the Park Manor Suites Hotel in 1996.

Karibu, which means “welcome” in Swahili, was the successor to Lesbians and Gays of African Descent United (LAGADU). LAGADU existed from 1989-1994 and was formed as a social and service organization to provide solidarity, outreach and support for a minority that often battled severe homophobia in the black community. In the program from that Karibu event 22 years ago, it is interesting to see how many familiar names are still active in the LGBTQ community — Phyllis Jackson, Teresa Oyos, Jimmy Lovett, Jr. and Stan Lewis, among them.

Included in the services Karibu provided, was education and outreach about HIV/AIDS, which took a disproportionate toll on the African-American community.

During the same period that Karibu was operating, other groups also endeavored to serve the community: African-American Gay Women’s Association (AAGWA), Daraga, and Shades of Color, to name a few. AAGWA’s mission included economic justice and building political power, though it was a social organization as well. Daraga, which means “bridge,” welcomed gay, bisexual and transgender men of color. Shades of Color’s mission was to “foster educational, civic and cultural awareness, as well as opportunities and options to enhance the business networking and the social atmosphere within the African-American Gay and Lesbian Community of San Diego.”

In 1997, an event named Spectrum was held at The San Diego LGBT Community Center (which was still on Normal Street in those days), as an evening to bring together the African-American LGBT community for speakers, workshops, a marketplace and a formal.

The first Ebony Pride was held in 2002 and other black-themed Prides have come and gone over the years in San Diego, never garnering enough support to last long; the Archives has dribs and drabs of that history, but far from its complete story.

People often ask our archivists, “Why don’t you have ____?”

The answer is: because no one has donated it yet. The Archives does not have subpoena powers. Archivists cannot serve search warrants to demand that individuals or organizations turn over their history.

Can you imagine: “We suspect you are hiding a copy of the 1984 Pride Guide and we’re going to rip this house apart until we find it!” We are completely dependent on the materials donated by members of the community who are equally concerned with preserving history before it is lost or discarded.

Also this month, Dwayne Crenshaw, founder and CEO of RISE San Diego, will be conducting a lunch presentation called, “Lunch & Learn: Dueling Identities – Black and Gay in San Diego.” The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21 from noon–1 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, located at 3903 Centre St. in Hillcrest and will be hosted by The Center’s #BeTheGeneration program.

Lambda Archives will soon be making a major announcement about a large and important exhibit of LGBTQ history. In searching through materials, it became apparent not only the scope of the Archives’ holdings, but the many gaps that should be filled to fully tell the story of San Diego’s rich and diverse LGBTQ history.

If you have anything that can help paint a full-color portrait, please get in touch at info@lambdaArchives.org, 619-260-1522, or stop by the Archives. We are located at 4545 Park Blvd. #104 (the back half of the Diversionary Theatre building).

— Lambda Archives, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to collecting, preserving and teaching the history of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in San Diego and the Northern Baja California region, is located at 4545 Park Blvd., in University Heights. To learn more, stop in or visit their website at lambdaarchives.org.