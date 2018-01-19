Schumacher sets even bigger sights on Carlsbad and its people

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

It’s been exactly one year since Cori Schumacher was inaugurated as a City Councilmember in Carlsbad; the first Democrat in 50 years and the first LGBT person to ever hold a seat in this largely conservative coastal city. On Jan. 7, she announced her plans to run for mayor; and though her decision was partly due to circumstances beyond her control, she has seized the moment and is preparing for what the future holds.

While Schumacher has lived in Carlsbad the last 12 years, she spent her entire life on the shores of North County and most of her childhood in its coastal waters preparing, training, pushing and challenging herself to become the young woman who would go on to win three world championship surfing titles.

It was also there that she began to understand the potential her personal impact could have on social change.

As the sidebar on page 13 states, Schumacher has been leading the charge of progressive, social change since she was very young, whether it was fighting for respect in the surfing world as a female, or fighting for the right to marry her longtime partner as a lesbian.

Schumacher has taken the lessons she has learned over those many years on the front lines and is applying them today within the walls of City Hall, where she unexpectedly found some allies within the diverse group working behind the scenes on city staff.

“[I realized] that the spirit of the organization needed to be treated in very much in the same way that residents were treated, which is that each individual has their own unique perspectives, backgrounds and experiences that they bring to the table,” Schumacher said. “So what was unexpected was to fall in love with the group of people who have dedicated themselves to trying to do the best that they can for the city they serve.”

Her candidacy grew out of a successful grassroots effort to counter the City Council’s approval of a 27-acre entertainment and shopping development on the shores of Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The developer, Caruso Affiliated, spent $12 million to get out the vote with the help of sitting council members, but the residents of Carlsbad, with Schumacher as one of their leaders, defeated the measure at the voting booth. Schumacher then decided to run as an outsider against long-time incumbent Lorraine Wood in the 2016 election, and squeaked out a victory.

“The status quo is able to maintain its status quo because of implicit silencing,” she said. “Implicit or explicit silencing, which coming from a minority background of people trying to gain voice and get their positions and identities to become more visible, I understand that.

“How do you bring a voice that has been silenced into public view?” she asked, rhetorically. “For me, it was the voice of the people that needed to be advocated and uplifted in that sense. So my experience working with gender equity and LGBTQ issues really allowed me to understand how to uplift those voices. It has been groundbreaking here and I think something that I like to celebrate.”

Schumacher faced challenges as the single minority vote out of four going into the job, with an expectation for her to “toe the line” and go along with the majority. She quickly learned that her ideas might be rejected simply because they were hers, but soon found her footing, and her first year has also seen successes. One thing she noticed early on, which was in direct contrast to her own beliefs, was that transparency was solely lacking and interaction with the residents of Carlsbad — the very people the council represented — was nil.

As a result, she found ways to be more accessible. Already an accomplished writer, Schumacher began publishing detailed newsletters, sending out nearly 40 in her first year. Her official Facebook page, as in the case of the recent Lilac Fire, was often the “go to” place for information and updates.

She also held community outreach events, open office hours and weekend coffee one-on-ones — all methods of communicating with constituents that were not the norm for Carlsbad politics.

“I do my best to meet the people where they are and our community is very active in city issues,” Schumacher said. “I have had plenty of conversations over the last year with our residents. It’s my favorite aspect of the job and the response was extremely positive. I heard quite often that [the newsletters] helped folks better understand the way our city and local government worked. Even if they disagreed with my decisions, they were able to understand my reasoning and that is very important to me.”

Despite the “jostling” and pushback within the chambers, Schumacher said she has found creative ways to bring forward the issues she feels are the most important.

In a video on her Facebook page that announced her run for mayor, there is a clip of her speaking to her colleagues during a council meeting.

“[If a vote is] between aesthetics and public health and safety, I’d choose public health and safety … every time,” she said.

Two initiatives Schumacher has championed along that vein are the presence of lifeguards on the city’s north beach, from which a pilot program produced surprising statistics, and the elimination of pesticides on all city-managed properties. But her biggest success is, arguably, her resonating outreach.

The politics in Carlsbad has for years been driven by economic and financial gain. Schumacher’s message, which focuses on a community- over corporate-based vision, seems to have flipped awareness and awoken the constituency. Many more like-minded residents are now engaged and even positioning themselves to run for office and she said it appears to many that Schumacher is being penalized for it.

Last year the council voted to move to district representation and Schumacher, being the sole minority, disagreed with the boundaries and other decisions. While her current term is not up until 2020, she and another council member now live in the newly determined District 1 and the majority voted to run that new district in 2018, which would essentially force her to run again midway through her term.

If she chose to retain her current seat, it would mean she would not be able to run in the district where she lives until 2022, causing a gap. This challenge imposed by the majority opened up an opportunity.

“I had a choice to either defend my seat and possibly continue with this current council, which is a 4–1 vote scenario, or step out of the way, let somebody else run in District 1 that would represent the will of the people, and either not run at all, to increase the representation that I believe Carlsbad wants to see on council, or to run for mayor,” she said.

She said her decision to run for mayor will now offer the potential to “topple the current status quo” and also allow other like-minded candidates to run for the other seats and expand representation.

Despite the treatment from the majority members, Schumacher has seen a marked increase in support from Republican constituents; also included in the video announcing her candidacy is her first public endorsement: Lorraine Wood, her former opponent. “I’m here today to throw 100 percent of my support behind Cori Schumacher,” Wood states in the promo.

“I am so proud of that and it does reflect a growing support from the conservative base here in Carlsbad, who I lovingly represent as a matter of course,” Schumacher said. “They’ve been able to see the work that I’ve done for them, so who I am as far as identity or my sexual preference has less impact than how they see me as 100 percent in service of the people. That has really made a massive impact.”

Her vision for the city, which she feels has been “off course,” is to flip its traditional dependence on recreational tourism to one that embraces the 21st century, clean technology, and marks its future with eco-tourism.

While Carlsbad explores the regional Community Choice Energy initiative with neighboring cities, Schumacher sees the city taking over the Encina Power Station property — with its gas-powered energy plant and desalination plant — and the nearby 100-acre Maerkle Reservoir with its hydro-electric power plant and turning them into models of clean technology to be shared with the world.

“There is a possibility here to do massive clean tech energy storage, have a desalinization plant that is clean and green, and instead of tearing down the Encina power plant and putting up a hotel, you create a clean tech campus where you bring in eco tech tourism — and what that means is scientists, engineers, students and researchers — who come and see how these types of facilities work. Energy storage plus desalination are really the future technology of bringing water and energy security to our city,” Schumacher said.

National politics has been turned on its head in the last year and while it trickles down to all of us, Schumacher feels there are ways to keep focused by continuing to strengthen the bonds of your neighbors at the local level.

“This is actually something Cleve Jones talked about, which made the success of the marriage equality movement so profoundly fast, really, in the scheme of things — because we all went out there and talked about what it was like just to be in a relationship, what love had done for us and shared our personal experiences,” she said. “We humanized what it meant to be gay. We were able to generate empathy and people could see us for the human beings that we were.

“That exact same lesson that I took from being in the LGBT marriage equality movement is what I’m applying during this time and what I encourage others to apply as well,” she said.

Schumacher will be out at the Women’s March on Jan. 20 and her campaign is planning a volunteer event at the end of January. To get involved or keep tabs on her campaign, visit coriforcarlsbad.com or her Facebook page, bit.ly/2bTb9zQ. To watch her campaign video, visit bit.ly/2FSmrBB.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.