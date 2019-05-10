Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

San Diego Musical Theatre hit the top list of plays to see with its classic grand production of “Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy.” Full of whit and song, there is no time wasted in this whimsical comedy surrounding a nun on the run.

Deloris Van Cartier (Miriam Dance) is a second-rate lounge singer who sees a man killed by her married mob boyfriend, which suddenly has her running for her life. Under the police protection of “Sweaty Eddie” Souther (Jeremy Whatley), Van Cartier finds herself hiding in the City of Brotherly Love, stuck in a convent awaiting to testify in a murder trial. The antics that follow the most sacrilegious nun in disguise are both hilarious and endearing. From the first note to the musical wrap, this lyrically expressive tale will have you out of the pews and into the aisles with a dynamic troop of performers pushing you all the way.

Dance is divine as the newly perpetual Sister Mary Clarence as she quickly befriends the ditzy duo sister’s Mary Patrick (Bethany Slomka) and Mary Robert (Sara Errington). This trio of talent rocks the core of this musical (and the convent) with comedic timing and heavenly tones. This play has it all. A pantomime musical that takes you back to the ’70s, contemporary jokes and some old-school slapstick that will keep your heart pumping and your belly laughing.

It’s difficult to call any character in this play into a supporting role, because the entire troupe intertwined so well in downright telling a good story (or singing it in this case). Sister Mary Lazarus (Susan Stuber), the hardcore nun that should have been a nurse, because she had me in stitches. Mother Superior (Sandy Campbell) was the nun you loved to hate, at least for a little while.

Our true villains, Curtis Jackson (Berto Fernandez) and his three buffoons Joey (Donny Gersonde), Pablo (Gerardo Flores Tonella) and TJ (Jeremy Whatley) were as campy as they come, bringing the slapstick comedy in music with a witty and comical delivery.

This musical was more than just great songwriting, it was a winning combination of everyone doing their part right. Even the alter boys flamingly delivered with precision.

“Take Me to Heaven” had lyrics that worked wonders in both its secular and spiritual versions. Errington executed a phenomenal piece with “The Life I Never Had,” and “Spread the Love Around,” from the entire company, was not only the ending, but a showstopper that left you wanting more.

San Diego Musical Theatre

‘Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy’

Plays through May 26

Horton Grand Theatre

444 Fourth Ave.

Tickets: sdmt.org

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.