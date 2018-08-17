By Dae Elliott

Impressive lineup for this year’s Pride festival in South Bay

This year, we have an amazing lineup for our Port of San Diego Stage. Come at noon ready to hang out on the grass at Bayside Park and feel the cool bay breeze for the day. Wander the whole venue with a cool drink and enjoy awesome food, amazing entertainment, fascinating artisans, vendors and exhibitors, kayaking, bouncies and of course, gorgeous views. South Bay Pride is free although I have it on good authority that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgences will be asking for donations.

As some of you already know, Danielle LoPresti and Alicia Champion had to cancel their performance due to an unforeseen challenge. Although we will miss them terribly, they were gracious enough to arrange East of Eli featuring Chyler Leigh from the shows “Supergirl” and “Grey’s Anatomy” to take their place. We want to thank Danielle and Alicia and hope to have them perform for us soon. In the meantime, we are very excited to have East of Eli featuring Chyler Leigh as well as Ongina with our very own San Diego Divas as our two headline acts.

Check out the schedule for the Port of San Diego Stage. Regina Styles returns as our exciting emcee and during the breaks between the acts, the San Diego Drag Kings will serenade us.

Noon: Rhythm Turner of ‘Rhythm and the Method’

1 p.m.: Network

2 p.m.: Karina Frost and the Banduvloons

3 pm. The Social Animal

4 p.m.: Ingenue

5 p.m.: East of Eli featuring Chyler Leigh

6 p.m.: Rupaul’s Ongina along with the San Diego Divas

In addition, we have two upcoming fundraisers in August. On Aug. 18, Karina Frost and the Banduvloons will play at the Rail from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by Sally Hall’s Womxn’s Dance starting at 7 p.m. The second is on Aug. 25 at Gossip Grill, where you can ‘rock n’ roll’ with Ingenue and The Social Animal from 5-8 p.m. SB Pride is committed to keeping themselves free and so we are grateful for those that come out and support us!

We are also still giving away two more pairs of great tickets. For a donation of $20 to SB Pride, we submit an opportunity to win two VIP tickets with VIP parking, access to the VIP lounge and buffet (retail value $500). Remaining drawings are for Rebelution with special guest Stephen Marley, and Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay concerts at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. All submissions from previous drawings are included in the remaining two. Our target is 100 submissions. We are just over half way there. The odds are with you! Donate by visiting our website or tracking down Sister Ida around town.

South Bay Pride is a community and all-volunteer organization. I am proud at the hard work the planning committee and our volunteers do year after year. We can always use your help! One thing that is particularly challenging when working on a shoestring budget is our inability to get the word out. Every year, I hear some say “Chula Vista has a Pride?” and then be surprised that we have been doing this for 11 years. Please help us get the word out by sharing and inviting everyone you know! Our FB event page is bit.ly/2OxAaRs.

We also are very grateful to Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas for the Chula Vista Proclamation making Sept. 8 LGBTQ Pride Day for all of Chula Vista. Special shout out to William Felix for his efforts in making it happen and for Steve Padilla’s assistance.

See you in September!

— Dae Elliott is a founding executive committee member and the current executive director of South Bay Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and organizer of the annual South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival. Contact her at southbayalliance@gmail.com.