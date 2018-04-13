Taking it to the mat

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

San Diego Wrestling Club holds annual Bulldogs Wrestling Tournament

On April 7, San Diego LGBT Community Center’s auditorium hosted the San Diego Wrestling club’s 12th annual Bulldogs Wrestling Tournament. With nearly 30 mat men (wrestlers) coming from around the country, it was a friendly, freestyle wrestling event for competitors of all divisions and experience. Family, friends, supporters in the wrestling community cheered as the wrestlers took to the mat.

The rules were simple: Follow the referees’ instructions, refrain from hurting your opponent, perfect your skill level and most of all, have fun participating in the sport.

Russ Connelly, director of the San Diego Wrestling Club (SDWC), said wrestlers from Seattle, Denver, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego participated in this year’s annual event. Celebrating its 20th year, SDWC encompasses all people regardless of gender, orientation and physical abilities, and it is open to any level of wrestlers from beginners to tournament champions.

“We are the only adult wrestling club that is sanctioned by USA Wrestling San Diego,” Connelly said. “We like beginners, we have a full staff of coaches for instruction and we are looking to expand our membership because there are many people that do not have the opportunity to get out on the mat after college in San Diego County.”

Connelly said it has the coaches for any level of wrestling.

“Different people have different goals,” he said. “Some want a cardio workout, some want more mat time to train for tournaments, and like today, we provide that experience along with our affiliated clubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and other cities, including those affiliated with USA wrestling.”

The Center in Hillcrest is home for the SDWC, who hold practices on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. It is the only year-round freestyle wrestling club catering to adults who have an interest or want to practice the sport of wrestling.

“What we do is provide the opportunity for those that are taking the instruction here and using it in tournaments throughout San Diego County and throughout the country,” Connelly said. “As a member of USA Wrestling, they can participate in tournaments anywhere.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/2GQWh6b

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.