Television, politics and royalty

By Nicole Murray Ramirez

Versace TV series full of falsehoods

Before each of FX TVs nine episodes of its super-rated “The assassination of Giovanni Versace” in yes very, very small print it states that this is film is based on a sensational book and is the producer’s interpretation … and they are not kidding one bit.

First of all, Versace was not “assassinated,” he was murdered in cold blood by Andrew Cunanan who lived in San Diego.

Most importantly, something that is absolutely a bald face lie is the insinuation that both Versace and Cunanan had HIV/AIDS. At the time of this killing spree, it was covered by the international press and every major television news network. Some media rumors stated that Cunanan had AIDS and was an angry gay man who was trying to give it to other people … well because of this there were official autopsies performed on both men with official government announcements that they absolutely did not have AIDS.

Also, it is well known that Versace did not meet Cunanan in San Francisco and in fact never met him. I am glad about two things so far … that it finally came out that the Chicago millionaire businessman was gay and lived a double life.

The FBI really screwed up the case and didn’t make it a priority (somewhat) until the businessman and Versace were murdered. Yes, this TV series has been very much blown up and sensationalized. Yes, I knew Andrew Cunanan and saw him many times when I emceed a weekly event at The Hole (he tipped well) and ran into him and his boyfriend at parties … and I will continue to not name the San Diego businessman or talk about him because he was a good caring man who supported many of our community’s causes and organizations … sadly, he died last year.

So all I have to say about this FX TV series is … viewer be aware and absolutely do not believe everything about this mini movie.

Politics

GLBT and HIV/AIDS activists will be picketing the district office of millionaire Congressmember Scott Peters on Feb. 22 (10:30 a.m.) for not supporting the life-saving 340 B drug programs … Our Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently appointed two fierce lesbians as City Commissioners, Attorney Beth Kransburger and Army captain Jacqueline Atkinson, who may be running for City Council in the future. … I had lunch with former mayor of Chula Vista and now Councilmember Steve Padilla, who is on the state board of Equality California … By the way, if you were ever convicted of a marijuana offense you can now have your criminal record changed; I met the other day with some new marijuana businessmen about financially supporting our GLBT community more … Yes, I have endorsed Chris Cate and Myrtle Cole for re-election to our City Council … also, the re-election of our popular and hardworking Sheriff Bill Gore.

New Police Chief

I had the honor of serving on the community panel that interviewed six finalists to be our next Police Chief here in San Diego … three of the finalists were men of color… all six were good, solid candidates but 30-year SDPD veteran David Nisleit was absolutely the very best and most qualified and got the highest ratings from the Citizen’s Community Panel members including me. He knows our city and ALL our neighborhoods and diverse communities … we will be hosting an LGBT community reception for Police Chief Nisleit in the near future.

San Diego’s 46th Coronation Ball

In 1972, GLBT San Diegans started planning for their first Coronation Ball of The Imperial Court de San Diego … it was so good to see our first elected Emperor I Omar Lowry (#1 Fifth Ave.) at last Saturday’s event.

Also, to see such San Diego leaders as State Senate President Pro Tempore-select HeadToni Atkins, the first lady of San Diego Katherine Stuart Faulconer, State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliot, State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzales Fletcher and Nathan Fletcher, City Councilmember Chris Ward and many more.

Over $70,000 was raised by the 45th reign and congratulations to our new Emperor Mark Newsome and Empress Barbie Z.

— Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com.

