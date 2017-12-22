The final stretch

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

The Center’s steady-hand CEO prepares for her final six months at the helm

Last spring, Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of the San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, announced that she would be stepping down from the post she has held for the last 17 years. With a scheduled departure of June 2018, the advance notice would allow The Center’s 12-member board of directors to conduct a proper search for her replacement, which is currently underway.

Starting with a much smaller staff and footprint in 2000 than she has today, Dr. Jacobs has built The Center into a bigger, stronger, more inclusive and engaged LGBT community center — one that can now claim to be the nation’s second oldest and the third largest, with its staff of 55 and more than 1,200 volunteers.

Her main goal for the next six months is to make sure that the transition with her replacement is as seamless as possible, The Center’s infrastructure is strong and stable, and her replacement is set up for a successful tenure of their own.

“Is everything running as well as we can make it run? I want to make sure there’s financial stability — certainly this match will help with that — I want to make sure there’s program stability and that there’s something we can turn over to a new leader and say, ‘Here are some of the issues, you might want to start thinking about how you want to solve them.’”

#2MforOurCenter

Currently, The Center is in the final push of a $400,000 fundraising drive through Dec. 31 — one that will turn that into a $2 million total donation, thanks to a $1.6 million, 4:1 match offered by Ron Bowman and his husband Stan Zukowfsky.

Announced at The Center’s 45-year Sapphire Gala in October, the gift is the “single largest matching opportunity The Center has ever received.”

Since then, donations of all sizes have been bestowed on The Center, including a recent $5,150 donation from San Diego Pride, which due to the match, became $25,750. Though many pledges they’ve received since October may never materialize, as we go to press, there is approximately $15,000 left “in the door” to reach the drive’s maximum goal of $400,000.

Under Jacobs’ leadership, The Center has a strong development department, which works closely with regular donors and is constantly cultivating new, long-term donors. Sometimes, however, community members decide on their own to bequeath a portion of their worth to one of its programs.

When it comes to an endowment such as the one from Bowman and Zukowfsky, Jacobs emphasized, it doesn’t just happen overnight; rather it evolves more organically from “the generosity and the wisdom” of the donor.

“This couple had been planning for almost 10 years — we’re talking long-term relationships — people have to think about it,” she continued. “Sometimes their circumstances change.”

When it was suggested that a donation of this size was a testament to her leadership and steerage over the 17 years, Jacobs was quick to offset that praise.

“There are a whole lot of people that work on this stuff — the staff, the volunteers, the board — I’m involved in it but it’s not about me, it’s about all of those folks,” Jacobs said. “And it’s about broadening the number of people who are doing that work. [Development is] all about relationships and getting to know folks and what they care about,” she continued. “It’s more listening than it is talking. At the end of the day, you want the donor to feel good.”

If you’d like to be a part of this historic $2 million gift, visit bit.ly/2zI1SUz.

Her legacy — YPC

While it is hard to nail down those 17 years of service and fit something into a box that would identify the legacy of Dr. Jacobs, there are two programs that seem to stand out, in addition to the LGBT-affirming senior housing that Bill Kelly recently discussed with her [Ref: “Senior Matters — North Park senior apartments: the journey,” Vol. 8, Issue 23, or online at bit.ly/2jMrnh4]: the Young Professionals Council (YPC) Academy and the #BeTheGeneration effort to end the stigma of HIV and the advancement of future infections.

Established in 2012, the YPC Academy is an annual program that meets on Saturdays from February to June and takes 20 eager young members of our local LGBT community, introduces them to the functionality of our community outside of the bar scene, and gives them the tools they need to be a leader today.

Jacobs developed the curriculum and has been at the helm of each class since its inception, but again, she sidesteps praise for the endeavor.

“How the academy works is [we bring] in a variety of people from the LGBT community, from the justice community, and from San Diego in general, to talk for an hour so folks can meet them, and hear what they have to offer in terms of their leadership and their mission,” Jacobs explained. “So it’s not all me. I’m there, I’m connecting some themes or whatever, but the whole point of it is to give them some exposure to people doing good work in San Diego and see where for themselves they think they fit.

“I hope it is an introduction to what is truly an ongoing international movement, the issues within it, and the ways they connect and don’t connect.”

The YPC Academy is accomplishing its mission; many of its graduates have gone on to do great things; for example, Georgette Gomez is now a San Diego City Council member; Benny Cartwright is the director of outreach at The Center; and Prabha Singh was just selected by the board of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation to be its new operations director.

Applications for the 2018 academy are now being accepted through Dec. 31. To learn more or apply, visit bit.ly/2BgRHao or follow them on Facebook. Space is limited each year, but Jacobs encouraged applicants to not be discouraged and keep applying.

Her legacy — #BTG

The Center dedicates about 35 percent of its resources to HIV services of all kinds. Jacobs, as well as many other leaders within our local LGBT community, lived through the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and ’90s. Back then, amid the grief and loss and the constant fight for government recognition and solutions, it often didn’t seem there would ever be a light at the end of the tunnel.

For those who came up behind us, our young leaders of today, they experienced an educational environment that equated being gay with death. The prospect of coming out was horrifying for many of them and the stigma around the disease remained so great, those who had HIV themselves, regardless of age, were not free to talk about it, even within our own community.

“There are 65- and 70-year olds who survived some of the AIDS crisis but then the next generation of leadership is 55–60, and there is a gap. Why is there a gap? Because so many died,” Jacobs reflected. “People aren’t going to be able to appreciate that for another little while, until they’re not so scared and until they get the message that for a few million dollars and a really focused effort, we can make the difference here. We finally have a chance.”

Enter #BeTheGeneration. In 2014, The Center launched a program that would not only create change around how we address HIV individually, but how we talk about it among ourselves. With 50,000 new infections still identified every year in the U.S., #BTG became an aggressive campaign to not only end transmissions in the next decade — by getting people tested and proactive — but also end the stigma, which would be key to getting them tested and proactive.

The initiative, along with The Center’s own HIV testing program, has been hugely successful in making headway in accomplishing that mission; HIV is now talked about, people are getting tested regularly, hundreds are now taking PrEP, and even gay men in our community who have tested positive for decades are finally feeling comfortable enough to discuss their status.

“It’s making a difference and we’re excited by that and we could make a bigger impact if we could drive more information out to the public about how important it is to test early, test often, and get on meds if and when you test positive for HIV,” Jacobs said.

“Somehow as a culture we’ve driven that message about early detection when it comes to breast cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes,” she continued. “We’ve gotta drive that message about HIV, and the only early detection method is testing.”

To learn more about #BTG and The Center’s testing services, visit bit.ly/2BKQYPT.

Retirement and her future

The Center’s board of directors has a goal of hiring the new CEO by April, giving Jacobs about 90 days to conduct her turnover. The selection process, currently ongoing, is being conducted by a private firm.

Once her work is complete and the reins have changed hands, Jacobs has tentative plans to take a two-month vacation, which undoubtedly will include a visit with her two infant grandchildren, one her oldest daughter is expecting in the coming months.

“Taking some time to think about what’s next also feels like the right thing to do,” she said. “I can’t really think about that while I have this job and am in the middle of trying to make sure the transition goes well.

“It’s also a different world this year — so the question of what I do next is a different question than it was the last 16 years,” Jacobs continued. “The world is different and I need time to decide ‘How do you want to play in this world? and ‘What don’t you want to do?’”

While the community eagerly awaits to hear what’s in store, we wish her all the best for this final chapter of her tenure at The Center and will continue to report successes before her departure.

