The future of mobility

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Tesloop’s teenage founder shares ideas on his destiny

In December, we shared with you an introduction to a new long distance ride-share program that had recently come to San Diego [Ref: “Taking a loop in a Tesla,” Vol. 18, Issue 12, or online at bit.ly/2AZMreK]. In that analysis, we provided a quick introduction to the Tesla vehicles and the service itself.

In this second part of the series, we’ve interviewed the founder of Tesloop, Haydn Sonnad, an 18-year-old Seattle native who moved to Los Angeles at age 8.

An auto enthusiast from a very young age who admittedly memorized every detail of cars he found fascinating, Haydn stumbled across Tesla’s Model S during his relentless research at age 13 and was immediately taken with the electric, semi-autonomous sedan. By the time he turned 16, he was itching to own the $70,000 vehicle.

At the urging of his father, Rahul Sonnad — who promised a down payment if his son could get the attention of the car company’s founder and CEO Elon Musk — young Haydn purchased a single share of Tesla stock and attended a shareholder’s meeting. There, he quizzed Musk on the vehicle’s safety concepts and the future of Autopilot, Tesla’s “self-driving” capability of the future.

“[Musk] explained that within three years, the technical autonomy to drive coast to coast would be available, which helped my case,” Haydn said.

Once he learned that there was a “happiness guarantee” allowing Tesla owners to return the car within three months of purchase with no questions asked, the deal was sealed and Haydn leased his first Tesla, the Model S he had longed for.

Knowing he’d now have at least three months of lease payments to manage, Haydn devised a plan based on the economics of the vehicle’s features — no fuel costs, low maintenance and even lower carbon footprint — and began putting the word out about a shuttle-style “tech-transport” service he was offering from LA to Las Vegas; he offered three seats in each vehicle on each one-way route.

Soon Rahul joined as CEO and after initial rounds of advertising, word-of-mouth soon took over and the service did so well it got Tesloop up and running with a newer Tesla line, an SUV called the Model X. These vehicles can hold four passengers per car and luggage. They also offer free Wi-Fi, and phone/tablet/laptop charging.

While the LA-to-Vegas route eventually lost its practicality and the service ended in the spring of 2017, Tesloop is planning a one-way car rental service for the same route in the future at what Haydn called “an extremely competitive price.”

In his end-of-the-year letter sent to Tesloop users just before Christmas, Haydn talked about the mission and premise of the burgeoning company he created.

“When we started Tesloop, we had one mission: to leverage the economic, environmental, and social advantages of a new kind of car; one that was electric, deeply connected, and increasingly autonomous. Our goal was to use these vehicles to create a transportation service that benefits our health, communities, and planet and do so in an economically scalable manner.

“We founded Tesloop on the premise that a new generation of vehicles had substantially more potential to reverse our trajectory of environmental degradation if they could be utilized more effectively. It seemed clear that the best way to realize the transformative benefits of Tesla vehicles was to put as many people in each vehicle as possible, and run them around the clock in a rideshare setting.”

We posed a number of other questions to Haydn, which are best left in his own words.

(Gay SD | GSD) Since my first article on Tesloop, I’ve gotten some questions from people who felt you were more closely related to Tesla. In what ways do you interact with them (aside from acquiring their cars)?

(Haydn Sonnad |HS) We have a working relationship with Tesla. We believe that Tesloop is very aligned with Tesla’s mission and provides numerous benefits to Tesla.

(GSD) Does the Tesla Model X (SUV), which you now use, have the same lifespan as the Model S?

(HS) Yes. The drivetrain of electric vehicles has very few moving parts, which is one of the reasons why they are able to run for much longer than their [internal combustion engine] counterparts.

(GSD) Do you feel the Model X is the safest commuter ride-sharing car on the road?

(HS) Yes, it is. The vehicle is the highest rated SUV by the [Insurance Institute for Highway Safety] and the advanced driver assistance features exemplify the safety of the hardware.

(GSD) Some of your themes are aircraft related. Why is that?

(HS) We like to think of Tesloop as a rolling airline in a sense, but more particularly we conflate the best aspects of trains, buses, and planes into one awesome service. We also think calling our drivers “pilots” is cool.

(GSD) Is it free to access the Tesla-owned Supercharger network if you are a Tesla owner/operator?

(HS) The eight cars that we have are grandfathered into the free supercharging-for-life program; moving forward, we will have to begin to pay for Supercharger access. However, since the cost of electricity is roughly 1/5 the cost of gas per mile, this expense is marginally negligible in the business model.

(GSD)How does your frequent flyer-type program, which gives riders “carbon credits” for using the service, work?

(HS) We are working on “tokenizing” our entire system. When we look at the fundamental principles of tokenization, block chain, and crypto-economics, we think they’re very well-suited for a transportation network.

In the near future, we will have a really cool frequent flyer program with great rewards and incentives.

(GSD) How does the algorithm for pickups and drop-offs work?

(HS) In general, estimating pickup times before you know the order of pickups or what route will be traveled on is an extremely complex problem. In a simple sense, the first person to book a seat on the trip dictates the route the car will take. For example, on a Los Angeles-to-Palm Springs trip, there are multiple highways that can be taken, and then all additional bookings on that trip must be along that route. Our trip search function just finds the closest available pickup/drop-offs to the address input in the search fields.

So it is possible that if you are in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), you would be able to get a pickup at a hotel around the block, but if somebody books a seat on that trip with a pickup in Orange County before you, the driver won’t have enough time to go to DTLA, so the closest pickup will be along that route. In the future, we are going to make this very user-friendly.

For many passengers, our pickup/drop-off locations are much more convenient to get to than train stations or bus stops. Since it is ride-sharing, most of our pickup/drop-off locations are along the highway, so anybody already in the ride never has to detour more than a few minutes for additional pickup/drop-offs. This placement helps streamline the process and reduce consumer costs.

(GSD) While I never expect you to become a door-to-door service, Los Angeles is such a vast metropolis and Culver City/LAX etc. are pretty far from most destinations. How can you mitigate this challenge for commuters?

(HS) We initially chose to streamline the pickups to more southern routes, since there was enough demand for these regions and this allowed us to increase utilization. As a result, as of now we don’t have any pickup/drop-off locations north of Culver City.

Once our next batch of cars come in, we will deploy them out of Burbank, which will allow us to cover west LA through DTLA [and the Valley].

We have pickup/drop-off locations throughout the cities we serve, so many people are able to get picked up/dropped off within a few miles of their true origin/destination.

Conceptually, we can offer door-to-door service once we have enough traffic coming from and going to similar areas. All of our routing can be done through software.

(GSD) Tell me about the music that is available in each car.

(HS) We have our own music streaming service that is available upon request and we also curate new music playlists in house to enhance the atmosphere in the vehicle. If you book the whole car, you can play your own music.

(GSD) Why do the costs per seat vary so much? What criteria come into play?

(HS) Pricing is currently based on demand, day and time, although it’s not too sophisticated. Our pricing will become more sophisticated as we gather and process more data.

(GSD)What do you look for in a driver to become a Tesloop pilot and what are your long-term expectations of that driver?

(HS) We generally look for people that are passionate about accelerating sustainable transportation and are very personable. Since pilots are our brand ambassadors “in the trenches,” we expect them to represent our values and deliver amazing customer service. Many of our pilots tend to work part time to supplement their income, so it’s very flexible.

(GSD) What is your overall plan for expansion in 2018?

(HS) We have a rather aggressive plan for 2018. When we look at the current landscape of mobility products, it’s extremely fragmented and disconnected. However, it doesn’t need to be this way.

With the introduction of the Tesla Model 3, the majority of mobility scenarios can be facilitated by one unified platform.

Our goal is to translate the insights we have learned over the past two years into creating a marketplace that connects Tesla vehicles with people wanting to be driven and people looking to drive. This will allow Model 3 owners to monetize their car’s idle time. Our first new product will be inter-city one-way Model 3 rentals. We aim to scale this to over 5,000 vehicles in the fleet by the end of next year.

(GSD) Any specific expansion plans for San Diego in 2018?

(HS) We will be adding more cars to the Los Angeles-to-San Diego route.

(GSD) Why should someone in San Diego choose Tesloop over a short airplane hop to LAX or a train ride into Union Station?

(HS) Taking a plane from LA to SD makes sense in very few scenarios. Taking a train works well for people whose true origin/destination are right next to the train stations. However, if they are trying to travel where there is no infrastructure, it can be very expensive and inefficient.

For example, if you want to go from San Diego to the west side of Los Angeles, it makes much more sense to take a Tesloop, since you don’t have to deal with the hassle of getting from downtown LA to the west side, which can cost almost as much as the train ticket itself and take over an hour.

We are focused on allowing people’s time in vehicles to be net-positive, whether that means they get some work done, catch some sleep, or meet a valuable connection.

(GSD) What has the experience been like at your age, to launch a business model around sustainable ride-sharing? If you continue to gain success in this endeavor, will you forgo school or do you plan to continue with your education? Running the business itself must be quite an education.

(HS) Yes, I think about this a lot. It’s been an extremely educational journey so far. I’ve learned an exceptional amount about creating a business, interacting with others, structuring self-discipline, and the mobility space as a whole. However, I firmly believe that it is in my best interests to pursue a college degree, regardless of how unconventional my path to such may be. I am currently in the process of applying to a few schools in California.

In his year-end letter, Haydn also emphasized his look to the future; to build a transportation system based on the needs of humanity rather than focusing on monetizing it. Over time, he expects the cost for this type of transportation to come way down and access to be wide open.

More importantly, he also shared that Tesloop riders saved 2.6 million pounds of carbon emissions in 2017; that’s something to be quite proud of, especially for a teenage entrepreneur with big dreams.

Keep an eye out for our final story in this series, which will focus on Tesloop’s pilots and concierge personnel. For more information about Tesloop or to book a trip, visit tesloop.com.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.