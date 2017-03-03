The history of our bars

By Archives Staff | Out of the Archives
One of the most frequent requests we receive at Lambda Archives is for information about the early gay and lesbian bars.
Some are casual inquiries, “my friends and I were trying to remember the name of the bar that was there before Bourbon Street — do you know, or could I look at some old newspapers to find a list?” and others are more scholarly inquiries.
Professor Paul Detwiler is working on a documentary about the bars for KPBS and has compiled a list of bars. So far it has some 156 entries, although some are listed more than once.
For instance, the Brass Rail (now called simply The Rail) is listed at each of its three locations. Some of those bars lasted less than a year.
Others, like the Brass Rail, have endured for decades, although the precise date when that bar went from being a restaurant/catering with a primarily straight clientele to primarily a bar catering to gay men — especially Navy men — is hard to pin down.
For the documentary, Detwiler has been tracking down some of the people who owned and worked in the bar industry. He is sharing many of his findings with Lambda Archives to add to our store of knowledge and materials.
Among the things he uncovered were a box of photographs — in slide format — taken at West Coast Production Company. WCPC was in the three-story space located on Hancock Street just west of Interstate 5, later occupied by Club Montage and currently home to Spin Nightclub.
The slides have since been donated by Chris Shaw, the previous owner of WCPC, who now owns the four bars that comprise MO’s Universe.
San Diego State scanned a few of the slides for Detwiler and eventually the Archives will scan the rest to add them in digital form to our collection of thousands of photos.
Detwiler was also located photos taken inside Peacock Alley. Peacock Alley was a bar on University Avenue in the mid-to-late 1980s frequented by gay men, and African-American gay men in particular. The space is now occupied by The Merrow. Those photos will also be digitized and added to the Archives’ collection.
The Spartacus Guide for 1986 lists 40 bars open in San Diego at that time — compared to half that many today — making that year the high water mark for the bars.
Whether the rapid decline in the quantity of bars was due to the brunt of the AIDS epidemic hitting the community or that the region just reached its saturation point for bars, is hard to say.
There were never nearly as many bars catering to women.
At their peak, there were only three lesbian-focused bars open simultaneously; The Flame on Park Boulevard, Club Bombay (now Starlite) on India Street, and Bella’s (now PECS) on University Avenue.
One of the most popular lesbian bars was The Flame. It began life as The Garden of Allah in 1946, which was destroyed by a fire in 1954.
In January 1955, the building was remodeled and renamed the Flame Supper Club — ironically after the fire, it had nothing to do with “gay flames” — and that’s when it got its iconic neon sign.
The restaurant closed in 1980, but in 1984 The Flame opened as a lesbian bar and operated until 2004. Then it went through various permutations before finally closing in June 2013.The new owner of the building said he plans to preserve the neon sign and façade when he remodels.
Many of the area’s bars have left behind pieces of their past; we have matchbooks from many defunct bars and T-shirts from various bars and their sports teams.
One of the more eye-catching pieces in our collection is the stained-glass window from Bacchus House (now Seven Grand on University Avenue in North Park).
Recently, Will Widick and his friend Matt Clark cleaned and reframed the window and we’ll soon be hanging it at the Archives.
We also have a complete collection of the various LGBT newspapers and they hold a host of information about the bars — ads, pool league scores, maps, articles about special events and more.
When the new owners took over Bourbon Street, they found a closet full of photos, plaques and awards, and donated them to the Archives.
We also have Nicky Awards, AIDS Walk awards and numerous other pieces of our community’s bars.
The bars served a special role in LGBTQ life. Before there were LGBT centers, Pride and coming out groups, there were the bars.
They were meeting places and centers of civic engagement. It is no coincidence that the event that is usually regarded as the birthplace of LGBT liberation — the Stonewall Riots — started in a bar.
And that special connection to the bars is what made the Pulse shooting in Orlando, Florida especially painful to the LGBTQ community.
In June, Lambda Archives will present one of its Out at the Archives events with a special nod to Pulse Nightclub and the role of the bars in making our world what it is.
On March 19, at 11 a.m., Lambda Archives will resume its popular Hillcrest walking tours, and many bar locations and bar stories will figure prominently on that tour.
For tickets visit lambda-archives.ticketleap.com.
By the way, the bar that preceded Bourbon Street in that space was called Stagecoach.
—Lambda Archives, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to collecting, preserving and teaching the history of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in San Diego and the Northern Baja California region, is located at 4545 Park Blvd., in University Heights. To learn more, stop in or visit their website at lambdaarchives.org.
And right before it was Starlite Lounge it was a lesbian bar called 6 degrees. 25 cent beers and $1 well drinks on Sundays!
This is great to see, I’ve heard many stories how the scene has changed over the years it would be great to hear more historical accounts.
What a great article, I enjoyed this! 🙂
I was the resident DJ at Wolfs (now Bluefoot Bar and Grill) for 6 years. That place was amazing. There hasn’t been anything like it in SD since.
Is anyone adding the gay Denny’s to the history? After the bars closed on weekend nights it was where the under- and over-21 LGBT community could meet and greet. It was quite a scene. I still remember Vi the waitress, and we’re talking nearly 40 years ago now.
In the early 1980’s there were 4 Lesbian bars: The Apt in Mission Beach, The Club at Kettner and Laurel, Diablo’s in Normal Heights/University Heights, The Box Office off 8-fwy and Mission Gorge rd.
There was also Los Hermanas a Lesbian owned coffee house/performance space.
And if anyone remembers Studio 9 a block from gay dennys for the under 21. the Matador in PB. The grand on garnet. OH and BJs on home ave.
Also WPCP was down the street before being torn down. At the back side of WPCP was under age club called Crackers. Club West Coast was a new construction club which became Club Montage and now Spin.
Also just a block up from Gay Dennys was Studio 9, another underage dance club.
Also WPCP was down the street before being torn down. At the back side of WPCP was under age club called Crackers. Club West Coast was a new construction club which became Club Montage and now Spin.
I’m glad someone mentioned the old WCPC location. My wife was there when the mirror ball fell!
Also where Casbah is was once The Club, a lesbian bar, which became BULC (club spelled backwards), a Mens bar.
There was also The Loading Zone, a beer bar at India and Date around 1980. It’s now a pizza joint.
There were Three young adult gay night clubs at one point and time. two have been mentioned Crackers which was at the back of the old West Coast Production Company and the second which was Studio 9 which was where the current Claims 2000 is at 2519 El Cajon Bl. The third was a place called City Lights which was Downtown on 5th just north of Market St. If Paul wants some additional photos or info from these or other bars of that era feel free to contact me. i.e.: BULC, Pecock Alley, Old WCPCs, Shooters or Wolfs. 😉😉
Great article! I was eighteen years old in 1988. Fresh out of boot camp in San Diego and stationed at the Anti-Submarine Warfare base on Point Loma. I came from the backwoods of North Carolina and San Diego was a complete shock to me. The first gay bar I ever went to was Crackers. Later became a regular at WCPC, Wolfs, Bourbon Street, Peacock Alley, and a country bar that I can’t remember the name of. I grew up in those old bars and it was some of the best times of my life.
In the late 70s there was a mostly african american gay/lesbian bar near the airport, just a few blocks from The Club called Barbary Coast. It seemed mostly military folks but they played the best music for dancing in the city. Also, what about Sorino’s (not sure of the spelling) it was the notorious lesbian bar in the Mississippi Ballroom on El Cajon Blvd. in the early 1980s. It was a beautiful, crazy and sexy place. Best lesbian bar I’ve been to in my whole life.
Before I ever went to Studio 9, there was an under-age alternative club with a mixture of sexually curious young adults: gays, cross dresser, late 80’s punk, got, late 80’s mods, and bi-curious. This place was named Club Cabaret. Most of us migrated to Studio 9 once Club Cabaret closed it’s door.
I was a cocktail waitress and bartender at Sorino’s Dance Palace for several years in the early 80’s. The Lafayette Hotel (to which the Mississippi Room was attached) was NOT happy about a gay bar on the premises but Sorino had a good contract so they not eject him easily! A new manager took over and he changed the name to, I think the Copa or Copa Cabana? He wanted to attract a more male clientele. By this time, The Flame had opened up down the street, so we lost of lot of the women anyway. Many female staff were let go. I may have been the only female staff member left for a while, before I too was let go. I LOVED reading all these comments and I remember every one of these clubs! WCPC’s, Barbary Coast, Studio 9, The Club, The Box Office. (I was more of a lipstick lesbian and did not feel as welcome at the Box Office). As a bar worker, I spent so much time at Gay Denny’s, right up the street on El Cajon Blvd; everyone went there for breakfast and/or for the fun scene at 2AM! In 1984, a bar in Pacific Beach opened named the Manikin (spelling?) and it attracted a very mixed gay/straight crowd; great dancers b/c there was a dance studio nearby. Some of the staff were gay. Man, coming out in San Diego was the best.
Bourbon Street….everyone loved the place. I recall meeting the owner a time or two; a handsome guy; intelligent and good business sense. That place began as a broken down straight bar which had an ABC restriction on it (close at midnight) because of so many fights occurring in the bar. There used to be a place right next to Cheers called Adams End (1814 Adams Ave. I think) which when I first found it, it was called Suds UP but it was closed but then opened as Adams End. It was owned by a guy named Ken Pero. He wanted to have a gay bar and lesbian bar and so he was able to buy this old straight place which he called Eve’s End. At first, a few jerks from there would come down to Adams End after midnight and try to start a fight but we were all gentlemen and the creeps gave up. Ken’s ownership didn’t last because Mr. Pero was in over his head and never paid his bills. Adams End actually had a court ordered till tap at one time. I loved Adams’ End. It survived after Mr. Pero’s ownership. Anyway this Eve’s end place closed and one day re-opened as a place called the Stage Coach. They had one of those giant televison projectors there and you could watch movies. Any way the Stage Coach didn’t last and it became the first Pec’s, leather and S&M orientated. That went on for a while until the owner took a trip to New Orleans. He was really taken with the “Big Easy” so he converted Pec’s into Bourbon Street. He got the place which is now Pec’s and opened a place for the girls….called it Bella’s. However he had trouble with the hired help: one night there was a fierce lover’s spat; one gal smashed her pick up truck through the wall of the building and so Dave, (I think his name was….cant remember his last name; Heineman I think, something like that) said to hell with that, repaired everything and the place became the new Pec’s and it is still Pec’s today. It was a broken down straight bar called the Alabama Club, named for the ship, like so many of the streets in North Park named for ships of the fleet. Any way, Burbon Street did really well but Dave, the owner, was HIV positive and I don’t think he made it to the new medicines time. It seems to me I heard that he died and the rest is history. I felt bad to hear that Bourbon Street closed and changed hands. It was very popular. I left San Diego in 2004 and live in Houston now. Time really does march on but the poem is right: “accept the council of years with grace”. Take care everyone!
,