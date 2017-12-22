The year online

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Gay-sd.com’s most-read stories of 2017

Every year, I look forward to this last issue in December, because as we rapidly approach the end of 2017, it gives me a chance to look back at the stories we’ve shared with our readers over the last 12 months.

As most know, Gay San Diego comes out every other Friday in print and in tandem with our sister paper, San Diego Uptown News. As a hyper-local community newspaper, we strive to bring you relevant, engaging and interesting stories about the people, nonprofits and businesses that impact our local LGBT community.

While many readers appreciate turning the pages of a newspaper, others are always on the go; for them we also publish each story online once our paper has hit the street.

This end-of-the year wrap up shares the 15 stories in the previous 25 issues of 2017 that have risen to the top of our online audience.

The criteria to make the list is always that the story be locally written, published within 2017, and ranked highest regarding the number of unique page views according to Google Analytics.

The winners run the gamut this year, including feature stories on local members of our community; the redesign of an iconic bar; a food review; a theater review; columns from our regular contributors touching on topics such as LGBT bars and homelessness; and even an obituary.

1. Out of the Archives: The history of our bars [Issue 5, March 3]

Our No. 1 read story doesn’t surprise me at all. It is often said that our LGBT bars have been the focal point of every gay area in every city; having served as in many cases the only place where we could escape, be our true selves and socialize with like-minded folk, organize, and build lasting friendships and community.

The San Diego LGBT bar scene has changed greatly over the years, and this column from regular contributor Lambda Archives generated tons of conversation and continues to do so.

Two other articles about local LGBT bars are also on the list, and still another made the top 25 stories of the year, proving the topic’s resonance to readers.

2. Where in the world is Elizabeth Hannon [Issue 12, June 9]

When the CEO of the Uptown Community Parking District seemed to drop off the map for a time earlier this year, people wanted to know what had happened to the engaging lesbian whose personality and smile seemed to brighten rooms wherever she went.

My interview solved that mystery and shared what empowering new endeavors Hannon had since involved herself in.

3. Hillcrest CityFest Street & Music Festival returns [Issue 16, Aug. 4]

This was a surprise, since we generally promote this annual day-long Hillcrest street festival, deemed by many as “Pride lite,” which takes place just a month after our Pride weekend.

4. The ‘South Park blueberry girls’ [Issue 17, Aug. 18]

The two women who own and operate South Bark Dog Wash and South Bark Professional Pet Products have done so for the past 17 years. What was different about this year, was that vandals broke through their glass front door and made off with retail products — costing them thousands of dollars — twice in a six-month period.

The appreciative South Park community rallied and lifted the women and their humble dog wash through the challenges. It was definitely a feel-good story that made you want to adopt a dog, just so you could take it there.

5. Out with the brass, in with the new [Issue 8, April 14]

The oldest gay bar in Hillcrest, called The Brass Rail until earlier this year, underwent a huge makeover — inside and out — and our resident foodie Frank Sabatini Jr. interviewed the owners and got the dish, er, story, about the rebranding.

6. A Very Reverend reverend [Issue 8, April 14]

The Very Reverend Penny Bridges is Dean of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bankers Hill, which in recent years has bent over backwards to embrace the local LGBT community, not only welcoming them into their cathedral but be a part of its celebrations throughout the year.

Bridges has made it a personal goal to make sure that transgender people feel included. “Pastorally, my heart is with the trans folks,” Bridges told writer Joyell Nevins.

This story about the dean’s life and the mission of her church clearly touched people.

7. The strange case of Glen Meadmore [Issue 19, Sept. 15]

Pat Sherman, a former editor of Gay San Diego, penned this unique story about an even more unique musician, Glen Meadmore, who also happens to be gay and was bringing his “country punk” show to town. Meadmore collaborated with San Diego native RuPaul in the 1990s and commissioned artwork from and corresponded with serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

8. ‘Cabaret’: Still spectacular, still much to consider [Issue 19, Sept. 15]

Hillcrest’s ion theatre — run by founder Claudio Raygoza and his life partner Glenn Paris, among others — just brought the iconic powerhouse “Cabaret” to their small, intimate stage. With the help of choreographer Michael Mizerany, the show was anything but small, with its “barely dressed dancers doing wonderfully athletic and decadent routines,” wrote theater critic Jean Lowerison.

It is important to note that while this review just hit the internet by way of our last issue on Dec. 8, it quickly shot into the top 15.

P.S. You can still catch this performance through Saturday, Dec. 23.

9. A tremendous splash of color [Issue 22, Oct. 27]

F Street sat at the corner of University Avenue and Florida Street for decades. Everyone knows what F Street was about. A few years ago, F Street moved out, the building was given a makeover, though still with drab colors, and a retail clothing store opened up.

Then suddenly over a weekend in October, the building transformed into what some described as a “unicorn throwing up rainbow” all over it. Everyone wanted to know what the hell was going on.

While I was unable to reach the owners for comment, I did a bit of investigating and my story was well read. As a result of the story, the owners eventually did reach out and promised to share their future plans for the building. I’m hoping that happens just after the first of the year.

10. Hillcrest gets aggressive [Issue 19, Sept. 15]

With the recent outbreak of hepatitis A this year, Hillcrest Business Association shared ways they were working to combat the problem on the streets of Hillcrest.

11. Community mourns death of Meldon ‘Mel’ Merrill [Issue 17, Aug. 18]

Mel Merrill helped prop up most of the nonprofits in our LGBT community for decades and was a staunch political organizer and supporter. He died in August at the age of 80. Contributing editor Ken Williams not only told Merrill’s story, but reached out to members of the community to get comment.

12. Crepes and croques under cozy conditions [Issue 18, Sept. 1]

A small but comfortable Hillcrest restaurant, Le Bonne Table — known for its quaint setting and “concise” French dinner selections — started offering brunch earlier this year. Sandra Tristan, a Rome native and the wife of French owner and chef Renaud Tristan, took the initiative to add it to the restaurant’s weekend “magic” dinner service.

Frank Sabatini Jr.’s descriptions and photos of the French-themed brunch were divine and readers ate it up.

13. A peaceful transition [Issue 2, Jan. 20]

What else would an LGBT newspaper want on its front cover on the inauguration day of President Donald J. Trump? Why, the community’s Log Cabin Republicans president, Gina Roberts, a transgender woman who was going through her own physical transition on the very same day that President Barack Obama was transitioning out of office and Trump was transitioning in.

This very personal story was a hit with readers of all genres — including Roberts’ Republican colleagues and allies — both straight and LGBT.

14. Back Out with Benny: The impacts of homelessness [Issue 1, Oct. 13]

Regular columnist Ben Cartwright often invokes his personal experiences around the community as catalysts for his column.

For this one, he took a late-night assault from a homeless person and turned it into the opportunity to make a plea to others to look at the situation differently; offering that homeless people are people too and “don’t want to live on the streets, many of them have illnesses (mental, addiction, etc.) and others are just down on their luck. So many of us could be just one illness, car breakdown or lost paycheck away from homelessness.”

15. Back Out with Benny: A farewell to Numb3rs [Issue 18, Sept. 1]

Cartwright again made the list with his tribute to Numbers Nightclub, another iconic LGBT bar that San Diego lost in September, one of many in the last decade.

He shared his affection for the “underrated” club, which allowed him to “dance to a Cuban band on one side and then hop over to a sweaty kink party on the other …” and thanked the management for keeping it alive as long as they did. He also reminded us that “LGBT bars are important and necessary.”

Thank you for reading the Gay San Diego newspaper and website. On behalf of the entire staff of San Diego Community News Network, parent company of Gay San Diego, we wish you the happiest of holidays and a safe New Year.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.