Throwback bowling

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

HRC San Diego reaches a milestone

Later this month, HRC San Diego will hold its 10th annual “Bowling for Equality” event, Saturday, Feb. 24, with two sessions; 12:30–2:30 p.m. and 3–5 p.m., at Kearny Mesa Bowl, located at 7585 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Kearny Mesa.

Presented by Century 21 Award, the event is HRC San Diego’s second largest fundraiser each year, next to their annual gala, which takes place each August. HRC San Diego is a local chapter of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a national organization that represents more than 3 million members and supporters.

HRC educates the public about LGBTQ issues and advocates for LGBTQ rights and is considered the largest civil rights organization focused on LGBTQ equality. According to its website, “HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are ensured of their basic equal rights, and can be open, honest and safe at home, work and in the community.”

This bowling event is one of many events throughout the year that allows the local chapter to assist the national team in the march toward full equality.

“I am thrilled to have taken on the co-chair role for the Bowling for Equality event along with Beth Kind, my fellow co-chair, and have held active roles in both events,” said Matthew Price, corporate sponsorship chair for the San Diego chapter of HRC, as well as silent auction co-chair for the annual gala.