By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Out at the Fair started from a simple Facebook post in 2011 from William Zakrajshek, WZ Productions and Caleb Wilkins that asked people to join them at the San Diego County Fair for the first-ever “Unofficial Gay Days.” In its second year, with an extended Facebook invitation, more than 135 people accepted the request. The Del Mar Fairgrounds took notice — and Out at the Fair grew from there. It’s expansion has spread to the Alameda, Marin, Orange, Santa Clara and Sonoma county fairs, the California State Fair, and the New Mexico State Fair.

The Out at the Fair LGBTQ+ Festival is coming to the San Diego County Fair on June 1, one of the largest “Out” events in the region.

Held at the Paddock Stage, this year’s lineup includes the Glam Show, featuring many of San Diego’s finest impersonators, former “American Idol” singer Effie Passero, and LGBTQ+ Art Show, electronic hip-hop duo GIRLboy, InAchord, the Gay Uncles, and activities Dunk A Hunk, a Super Smash Bros. Tournament and the official ribbon cutting for the 9th annual LGBTQ+ gathering at the San Diego County Fair.

For more information, visit outatthefair.com/sdfair.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.