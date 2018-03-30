Toni Atkins … the pride of California  

By Nicole Murray Ramirez | Conversations with Nicole

State Sen. Toni Atkins walked into the chambers of the California state Senate this past Wednesday, proudly holding the hand of her wife, Jennifer LeSar … and many of us immediately spotted that she was wearing the beautiful eagle brooch of the late Ben F. Dillingham III (Ben’s family was very touched by this most wonderful tribute to his legacy).

And so, on that Wednesday, March 21, at exactly 2:15 p.m., Toni Atkins secured herself a permanent place in the history books when she was sworn in as the 48th president pro tempore of the California state Senate and thus the very first woman and first member of the LGBT community to be elected to this high office (since 1849).

Sen. Atkins and LeSar were both accompanied to the podium by an official escort committee of four women senators, where Atkins was given the oath of office by our state’s female chief justice of the California Supreme Court.

Atkins asked San Diego’s most popular female Rabbi Lauri Coskey (also a member of the San Diego LGBT community) to give the invocation and let me tell you that Coskey gave one of the most beautiful and moving invocations ever.

Sen. Atkins has indeed shattered the glass ceiling for women in so many ways and gave hope and courage to all the young women not only in our state, but all over America: “Yes you can … anything is possible!”

Toni’s main mentor, former state Sen. Christine Kehoe (San Diego’s own Harvey Milk), was front and center for the oath and so was former Senator Dede Alpert (looking smashing in a stunning black and orange jumpsuit).

Jennifer LeSar’s wonderful parents were also in attendance and so was the Majority Whip of the State Assembly Todd Gloria. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Sheriff Bill Gore flew up especially for this historic event as well as the following Superior Court judges, David Rubin and Paula Rosenstein.

Among the many other “movers and shakers” from San Diego that secured coveted seats in the Senate gallery were Robert Gleason; Kevin Tilden; Nancy Chase; Laura Finks; Jeff Durfee; City Commissioner Beth Kransberger; Democrats for Equality President Will Rodriguez Kennedy; former president of Dems for Equality Doug Case; Jane Potter; Russell Roybal; Matt and Amber Stephens; Atkins staffer Toni Duran; Nora Vargas; Kelli Maruccia; and Atkins’ hard-working Chief of Staff Myrna Zambrano.

Other VIPs included Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (our next governor); the first openly gay chairman of the state Democratic Party Eric Baumann; artist Julie Warren; Sacramento Vice-Mayor Steve Hansen; and former State Assembly Speaker, John Perez. Popular Senator Anthony Portantino of San Diego, who wore the tie of his late gay brother Michael Portantino, gave a most moving tribute in honor of Atkins and quoted George Biagi (San Diego Deputy City Clerk) in his speech.

Indeed, Sen. Atkins has had a stellar career as a true, devoted public servant: City Council member; acting mayor; speaker of the state Assembly; state Senator; and acting governor of California for 12 hours (!); and now president pro tempore of the California Senate.

I first met and became friends with Toni when she was the director of a Women’s Health Clinic … all these decades she has never changed … a kind, honest, humble but strong, effective leader who has a steel iron hand covered with a velvet glove of diplomacy … I predict a future governor or U.S. Senator … period.

In her remarks, Atkins vowed to be a champion of affordable housing for all Californians and to continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

While in our state Capitol, I stopped by the offices of state Assembly members Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Todd Gloria and had other great conversations with Assemblymember Brian Menishein; former San Diego City Councilmember Jim Madaffer; Senator Scott Wiener (who also gave an outstanding speech in tribute to Atkins); Sen. Portantino; Sheriff Gore; and popular State Assembly member Evan Low.

God has indeed blessed this old queen to become friends of Stonewall Inn veterans the late Sylvia Rivera and bartender Tree … have met and worked with Harvey Milk and Cesar Chavez … have had dinner with the late Coretta Scott King … been invited to the White House…. became close friends with War World II veteran Jose Julio Sarria, who in 1961 was the first openly gay candidate to run for public office (Harvey became the first gay elected in California in 1978) … and now to witness the oath of the “Pride of California” Toni Atkins, as well as this past Saturday’s youth march for gun control … this old queen only hopes I am around to once again travel to the state Capitol to see Toni take the oath of office as the governor of California.

— Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: The opinions written in this column are the author’s own and by no means reflect or represent the opinions of the staff and/or publisher of Gay San Diego and/or its parent company, San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN). The newspaper and its staff should be held harmless of liability or damages.