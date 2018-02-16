Transcending history

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

As a husband and a father, Ward embraces an intersected community

[Editor’s Note: This is the third and final article in a series on San Diego’s three sophomore LGBT City Councilmembers, which also included Cori Schumacher in Carlsbad (“A vision for change,” Vol. 9, Issue 2, or online at bit.ly/2nABqr9); and Georgette Gomez of San Diego’s District 9 (“Up for the challenge,” Vol. 9, Issue 3 or online at bit.ly/2nxuZGp).]

District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward takes the storied history of his seat on the San Diego City Council and the shoulders that he and others have come to stand on very seriously. Now entering his second year as the representative for District 3, which he acknowledged has been held “by a really special long line of LGBT representation” for over 26 years, he recently took some time to reflect on our “community of interest” and his role within it.

While his 2016 candidacy for many was important first and foremost to keep the District 3 seat LGBT — a status spawned from a redistricting process that began in 1992, which allowed Christine Kehoe to become the first LGBT person on the City Council, and further refined during another redistricting in 2011 — Ward said he instead ran on his priorities for the communities involved and his professional skillset. Yet he appreciates that his sexuality may have been a factor.

“I’m continuing that strong line of LGBT and community-oriented leadership that we have enjoyed in District 3; they set the bar high and I’m doing my best every day to meet those expectations,” Ward said.

But Ward also knows that he is a new kind of LGBT representative; one whose personal experiences not only transcend identities but intersect many.

For Kehoe, the idea of legal, same-sex marriage wasn’t even a thing in 1992 when she first ran for City Council; and for Toni Atkins who succeeded her, the fight for same-sex marriage hadn’t yet taken shape during her campaign in 2000.

Even for Todd Gloria, who then followed Atkins in 2008, while same-sex marriage had just become legal in California, it was immediately taken away during the same election that put him into office and the fight continued. Each of these three public servants moved our community and its place of importance within this city forward leaps and bounds in many other ways.

Enter candidate Ward in 2016 — already married to husband Thom Harpole, an executive at San Diego State, and raising an infant daughter during the campaign — and his perspective toward the district’s needs were unique to his predecessor’s in many ways.

“One thing I thought maybe made myself the ‘right person at the right time for the right job’ situation, was being a parent; albeit LGBT parent,” Ward said. “We do have a lot of interest in young parents who want to live in Hillcrest and North Park. We have a lot of housing affordability challenges, but we do see a lot of people that are trying to stay in the urban core and not have to recede to the suburbs; they enjoy themselves as young professionals here they want to establish a family here, and that’s contributing to our neighborhood schools and that is something that I am personally invested in as well.”

Ward admitted he “enjoys” working with a mayor who has repeatedly gone on the record and even served on national boards in support of LGBT equality; and while Ward remains conscious of the history and nature of his seat, he is steadfast that his focus as the representative for District 3 is on the common concerns we all share, such as homelessness, affordable housing and quality of life, things he calls “the bread and butter issues.”

Balancing his busy career with his husband and young daughter is also a priority for Ward, who said he takes any opportunity to include them in his community events whenever feasible, as well as making an effort to find time together outside of these job-related events.

“If I have a library or parks and recreation event, it is a wonderful chance for me to bring my daughter,” he said. “Many of the community activities that keep me engaged with nighttime events are a pleasure to bring my spouse to, so you just try to blend the two, but you also have to consciously schedule in some quality time at home. That is centering and it certainly is what will be here with me long after my job has passed.”

Male politicians are rarely asked how their jobs impact their family lives; but Ward embraced the question, noting that it not only scratches the surface of who they are as everyday people, but might also explain what guides them in their policy and priority choices as elected officials.

“I would hope that whether gay or straight, other men — who choose to have a family — are also thinking about that balance,” Ward said. “We see that in David Alvarez, who is a good friend and a colleague with two young kids and we certainly know where each other is coming from when somebody has been sick all night long or you have that school obligation you have to balance. But it is an important question to ask men because men should be just as involved in child rearing as women.”

After bouncing around most of his younger years to nine different locations in a military family, Ward settled in San Diego 20 years ago and considers it home. Throughout those two decades, he witnessed the development of today’s strong LGBT community and the inclusive, welcoming environment that the many leaders before him — both political and community — worked hard to foster within San Diego.

“I think that we are a beacon for others in the region who may come from communities that are not as accepting or don’t have the community infrastructure or resources that we do for LGBT youth; so, it is certainly something that I acknowledge and am proud of,” he said.

On the heels of his attendance at the 46th annual Coronation of the Imperial Court de San Diego on Feb. 10 — “Talk about an institution … there’s some history right there,” he said — Ward knows there are many more events on the horizon in his area of responsibility; including Adams Avenue Street Fair, North Park Festival of Arts, EarthDay and of course, San Diego Pride, and he looks forward to them.

“I engage with all of them,” he said. “It is good for me to get out of city hall and connect with people.”

Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.