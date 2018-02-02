Up for the challenge

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Openly gay Latina focuses on ‘lifting’ her district up

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series about our sophomore LGBT city council members. We explored what their first year in office has been like and what the future may hold for them … and us.

Georgette Gomez, the first openly LGBT Latina to run or hold a San Diego City Council seat, is a longtime public servant and well known throughout the district she now represents. Gomez spent years working “in the weeds” of her communities and dedicating her time to affording better lives to all.

Now a policy maker herself, she can have even more of an impact on affecting change and it appears already that the sky is the limit as to where her ambition to help others will take her.

Her start — or “seed” as she refers to it — came through community organizing, a public service that has been around for decades but became a political buzz word during former President Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign. He got a lot of heat from the opposition for listing that on his resume, but as Gomez will tell you, it is hard work, with deep impactful connections to the marginalized communities and neighborhoods that are often overlooked.

She spent many years working in the community nonprofit sector, serving on a number of service-related or community-space providing boards, planning boards, redevelopment committees and the like, and spent a lot of time advocating for the people she served in front of the City Council.

While some in the LGBT community weren’t aware of her name until her 2016 election bid, Gomez was also a graduate of the inaugural class of The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Young Professionals Council (YPC) Academy.

Launched in 2012, YPC offers up-and-coming members of the community a close-up look at how we navigate the political arena, interface with the justice system and provides an introduction to the vast array of LGBT-themed nonprofits in existence. Now in its sixth year, some graduates find themselves moving toward the nonprofit sector, while others, including Gomez, have ended up on political staffs or in politics themselves.

“One of the things you get exposed to at YPC are current legislators and they share their stories and how they got where they are,” Gomez explained. “You get an intimate opportunity to really dive in with them. it was pretty inspiring, for sure.”

She said that what YPC specifically did for her — besides help further solidify her commitment to public service — was challenge her to get out of her comfort zones, “step up” more and find her “place.” After a successful City Council campaign, today she is a guest speaker at YPC, sharing the stories like others before her.

“I’m still engaged and try to promote it and encourage others to apply,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity and its very intimate — the conversations that you have with electeds stay there — so you get to see not only the elected for who they are but on a personal level, which is a unique opportunity.”

Rocking the vote

When Marti Emerald stepped down and Gomez decided to run, people in District 9 did their own stepping up. While the primary field split the votes, Gomez still came in a strong second against Emerald’s chief of staff Ricardo Flores, but wiped him out in the general election.

One thing she is really proud of is the voter turnout and the excitement her campaign brought to the voters in the district. she said the district was developed to offer more Latino representation on the council, but it still hadn’t happened. Having a Latina run, especially one they were so familiar with, woke up the electorate.

“I do know that representation matters, so being a Latina in a district that is heavily Latino mattered,” Gomez said. “Traditionally in that particular district if you look at who comes out [to vote] for the most part it is Kensington residents, Talmadge residents, College area residents — a bit more educated, more fluent — that was not the case for the primary, there was a bigger increase of turnout from City Heights, so we were able to shift who was coming to the voting booth.

“And that’s important — not only was it important for my race, it was important, period,” she continued. “As somebody who has been working on engaging voters to participate because voting matters — it was really reflective of my campaign.”

For her staff, Gomez purposely chose women for the strongest positions.

“The major theme of my [inauguration] speech was bringing a different perspective to City Council and trying to shift how we do business,” she said. “In leadership positions, men tend to get them and I was really trying to break that mold. I wanted my team to be different.”

This is made apparent by checking her staff page, reading her newsletters and viewing her “Year-end video 2017,” which is available on her D9 page. It covers the year’s accomplishments of her office and lets her staff shine.

“[The video] really captured a lot of the feelings and [the staff] have a really good sense of what their work means to their constituents and how they are able to make a difference,” said Chief of Staff Dominika Bukalova. “She is humanizing the staff and making people feel like they can come to us.”

Gomez identified a goal for 2018 in the video. “I want to bring City Hall to District 9.” She’s already begun doing that by holding “open office hours” at the City Heights Rec Center every Friday of the month. She makes every effort to be there but if she’s not, her staff is.

Another way she is bringing City Hall to the district is through monthly community canvassing — which is good old fashioned, unannounced door-to-door visits. She and her team hope to cover the entire district and they hope to soon start tying them in with neighborhood cleanups and “Coffee with your councilmember” events as well.

“There is no personal agenda aside from, ‘Hey, this is your city council member, if you have any community issues, let us know,’” she said. “We’re actually being proactive and residents are pretty shocked that it’s happening.”

Feedback from the Southcrest neighborhood she’s walked have been positive, especially since people in these communities are not used to seeing a politician show up at their door unless it is election time.

“There is truth to that, so I’m trying to be a different public servant,” Gomez said. “Some of the residents are hesitant, they are not used to it but it’s good that we are creating a different narrative. It is an opportunity to humanize government but also share what government is.”



New MTS chair

Gomez made news in recent weeks when she was appointed by her peers — including a huge vote of confidence from Mayor Faulconer — as chair of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), a two-year position.

“Transit is very close to my heart; I was dependent upon it and I see how marginalized communities are hugely dependent upon it, because public transit is an opportunity for better access to jobs, education and health care — all important aspects to underserved communities,” she said. “We need to improve it.”

One of Gomez’ goals with MTS, aside from beefing up its infrastructure and bringing in a fleet of electric buses, is to diversify its ridership. She has lots of ideas, including discounted or even free passes for short distance rides between places like Hillcrest and North Park, and is looking to success stories in other cities that might work here.

“We need to better our urban environments and minimize our impacts to the environment and public transit is in the center of both of those solutions, so we gotta do better,” she said.



Border wall resolution

Last September the San Diego City Council passed a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s border wall. Gomez was a huge proponent of the resolution and said the emotional testimonies they heard reminded her of the stories she’d heard from her own working-class parents when they first immigrated here in the 1970s.

She said it was difficult to hear the level of racism that still exists in San Diego and passing the symbolic resolution was the right thing to do.

“It was quite significant,” she said. “I said earlier ‘representation matters,’ and it matters because we bring a different voice to the table, we bring a different story. Bringing the border wall issue forward was important to me for many reasons, but this is our neighbor; I’m a firm believer in treating your neighbors with kindness and building a wall is not that. So it was important to have the city of San Diego — not only due to the magnitude of the type of city that we are, but this is our backyard — have a stake in this discourse.”

Something else Gomez said in the year-end video was, “I want to lift up district 9 more.” Pretty sure she’s already doing some pretty heavy lifting.

To learn more about Councilmember Gomez and her team, visit bit.ly/2rZEqmz. Make sure you watch her year-end video.

Editor’s Note: If you missed the first in the series, which was about Carlsbad City Councilmember Cori Schumacher, visit bit.ly/2nABqr9.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.