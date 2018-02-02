Valentine’s Day events for Feb. 14

‘Some Like It Hotcakes’ breakfast at Café 222:

Cafe 222’s Valentine’s Day breakfast will include three dark chocolate pancakes drizzled with cream cheese frosting, chocolate sauce and topped with fresh strawberries. 7 a.m.—2 p.m. 222 Island Ave., Marina District. Call 619-236-9902 for reservations. bit.ly/2nn4CCY‘Love & Lobster Paella’ at Café Sevilla:

Enjoy a special four-course Valentine’s menu from the Spanish restaurant and tapas bar. The evening includes a Flamenco Shoe Performance. There will also be Salsa dancing packages available. Early birds can celebrate a day before to beat the crowds. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 a.m. 353 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Call 619-233-5978 for reservations. bit.ly/2nnjXmU

Va va voom, it’s Valentine’s Day at Gossip Grill:

Celebrate with a decadent night of fabulous cocktails, delicious food, and naughty entertainment. For dinner and drinks, reservations can be made by calling or texting 206-229-1623. Chef Nicole’s fabulous four-course surf and turf dinner will be available for couples for $90 or individually at $50 per person. Also includes your choice of a glass of house wine or champagne to go with your meal.

Bartenders will be featuring The Tasty Pastie for $8 — a blend of Nolets gin, St. Germain, house lavender simple syrup, fresh lemon and a champagne float, served with a candied pansie on top! Then starting at 9 p.m., Gossip’s Booby Trap girls will be putting on a Valentine’s Day themed Burlesque show for your viewing pleasure.

Dinner and drinks at Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant:

Spoil your Valentine with a lovely three-course meal and drink pairings Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant. Enjoy a romantic prix fixe menu and exclusive beverage pairings. $45 per person; $30 beverage pairings. 4:30–9:30 p.m. 2202 Fourth Ave. Call 619-231-0222 for reservations. bit.ly/2nksyXG

Valentine’s Jazz Evening at The Abbey on Fifth Avenue:

Take your Valentine back to the sublime romance of the 1910s at this historic venue. Enjoy an intimate private table and flowing champagne presented by Hornblower Events. Live jazz performance from David Patrone. Gourmet hors d’oeuvres and desserts offered. Starting at $55 per person. 8 p.m.—10 p.m. 2825 Fifth Ave. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets by phone at 619-686-8715 or online. bit.ly/2nnHx2V

‘Bad Ass’ Valentine’s Day El Chingon:

Calling all novios and novias! Lobster and tequila will set the mood for lovers at El Chingon: “Bad Ass Mexican.” The evening featured three-course Puerto Nuevo Love Feast for two with a specialty cocktail. $79 per couple; $12 per cocktail. Call 619-501-1919 for reservations. 560 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. bit.ly/2nrDLFG

Dinner cruises on the Hornblower:

Find romance between the sea and sky with a Valentine’s dinner cruise. Enjoy spectacular bay views with famous San Diego landmarks, wonderful food to choose from with a special Valentine’s Day menus and music for dancing. Dinners start at $115. Additional Valentine’s Day cruises available on Feb. 10, 11 and 17. 6 p.m. VIP boarding; 6:30 p.m. general boarding. Cruise 7–10 p.m. 1800 N. Harbor Drive, Embarcadero. Call 619-686-8715 for reservations. bit.ly/2nnqVbH

Wine tasting in Hillcrest:

Join Colleen and Jay and Ammunition Wines for a special Valentine’s Day wine tasting. Treat your Valentine to a fun wine tasting of all this Sonoma-based winery’s wines; it is their first tasting in San Diego. $5 tasting fee. 5:30–7:30 p.m. VomFass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2DDw9JD

‘The Divine Miss Bette’ at Martinis:

Catherine Alcorn is bawdy, brash and just as fabulous as the original Divine Miss M … this is your chance to become intimately acquainted with one of the greatest cabaret performers alive. Trained by the man who discovered Bette Midler, Alcorn will take you on a thrilling ride with Bette’s classics. Bring your valentine. 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2GdXEI5

Valentino cruise on gondolas:

Take your valentine on a relaxing and romantic cruise through the canals and waterways of the Coronado Cays in an authentic Italian gondola. This cruise includes a complimentary dessert plate. Blankets, an ice bucket, and souvenir wine glasses are provided. Select wines are available for purchase or guests are invited to bring their own beverage. Each cruise is 50 minutes.

Three dates available: Tuesday, Feb. 13, $185; Wednesday, Feb. 14, $215; Monday, Feb. 15, $165. All prices are for two guests. Additional guests are $20 per person, up to six passengers per boat. Must be paid in full at time of reservation and is nonrefundable. Upgrade any cruise package by adding a professional mandolin or violin player for $100. Payment for the upgrade is required at time of reservation to secure musician and is nontransferable and nonrefundable.

‘Romantic Greek Getaway’ at Mezé:

Experience the romance of the Greek Isles with a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner and wine pairings at Mezé Greek Fusion. $45 per person, with optional wine pairings priced at an additional $65. Entertainment from a live band will be featured at 6–10 p.m. 345 Sixth Ave., Downtown. Call 619-550-1600 for reservations. bit.ly/2npfhwO

Outdoor Movie — ‘Bonnie and Clyde’:

Bring your Valentine for an outdoor screening of “Bonnie and Clyde” in the Headquarters outdoor courtyard. The former Police Headquarters makes the perfect venue to watch this 1967 love and crime classic featuring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Free admission, all you need to bring is blankets and chairs, a few friends or that special someone. 6–9 p.m. The Headquarters Seaport, 789 W. Harbor Dr., Marina District, Downtown. bit.ly/2DwhVLg

Valentine’s Day romantic tour and garden picnic:

Embrace romance with an after-hours, love-themed art tour of the Museum of Art’s most romantic and love-filled works of art, available exclusively on Feb 14. Following the tour, visit the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court and Garden at Panama 66 and enjoy a gourmet picnic basket for two. Relax in the sculpture garden under the California Tower and amongst the museum’s sculptures, a truly romantic setting on such a romantic day.

Tours offered in half-hour time slots from 5:30–8 p.m. Choose your preferred tour time and the picnic will be enjoyed after your tour time. Tour times and picnic basket options available at link provided. Price per couple: $125 non-members, $110 for members. 5:30–9 p.m. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2n5VyBt

Rockstar singing telegrams:

Surprise your date with a rock star singing telegram for a romantic treat. Telegrams come with a performance from a professional musician, rose chocolates and a balloon. A dozen roses and video of the performance are available for an additional cost. Call 619-363-4760 for reservations and availability. bit.ly/2nnq2Qr

‘Cupid to the Caribbean’ at Havana 1920:

Take a romantic trip to Cuba with dinner and drinks at Havana 1920. The three-course meal includes a traditional jibarito sandwich, a choice of criollo-style filet medallions or Havana salmon, and a dessert empanada. Cocktail specials also available. A prix fixe menu will be offered for ‘Mistress Day’ on Feb. 13. 5 p.m.–1 a.m. 548 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Call 619-369-1920 for reservations. bit.ly/2nn23Rmt