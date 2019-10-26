Eight trailblazers of the San Diego LGBT community and allies were inducted into The Community Wall of Honor at The San Diego LGBT Community Center on Oct. 27. Founded in 2004 by Nicole Murray Ramirez, the Imperial Court de San Diego and The Center, the Wall of honor is a recognition of the significant affirmative influence in the San Diego County LGBT community. (Photos by Big Mike Phillips)

