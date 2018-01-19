Want to make a new year impact?

By Ian Morton

Volunteer with Cheli!

With the new year often also comes new intentions, and in a world defined by uncertainty and political tension, perhaps you have decided to find ways to make the world a better place through volunteering.

That is a great goal, but it is sometimes difficult to enact that intention, as you try to navigate the “when, where and what” skill sets you might bring to a volunteer project. To help folks overcome this barrier, Cheli Mohamed established “Volunteer With Cheli,” an initiative to stimulate volunteerism throughout San Diego County.

Cheli and I had the opportunity to share a coffee and chat about her efforts, and how they developed from her days as a student at UC San Diego. As a freshman, she joined the “Parent Orientation” program, and saw the impact that was made simply by telling her own story and encouraging the visiting parents to continue engaging with their kids while they were at the university. It was through these initial efforts that Cheli was able to see the potential for a lasting “ripple effect” within the ties established while volunteering, which has informed her perspective ever since.

Upon graduation, Cheli worked as a volunteer coordinator for AIDS Foundation San Diego. There she began to see how varied the priorities of each of the different HIV community partners throughout San Diego County were, while all being part of the same broader community. This experience helped inspire her practice of being open to new communities and connections and create a more global perspective.

While this community perspective shaped her professional work, it was in 2013 that Cheli began to see the longer term effects of her engagement.

In February of that year, fellow community activist — and Gay San Diego columnist — Benny Cartwright reached out to Cheli to enlist her help with procuring volunteers for a candlelight vigil. From a single social media post, Cartwright reported back that he received a dozen phone calls with offers to help.

It was in this moment that Cheli saw how she could use her community relationships for a common good.

“[Volunteer With Cheli] really developed organically, after that point,” Cheli said. “Other individuals began requesting assistance in engaging volunteers and I would put out the call. This led to the establishment of social media pages, a website and a newsletter. We now have monthly volunteer projects and are highlighting ongoing volunteer needs. This year, we will be incorporating [Volunteer With Cheli as a nonprofit], to ‘formalize’ the initiative and help it grow.”

While Cheli said she recognizes that volunteers are often the lifeblood of events, she also stressed that these engagements facilitate opportunities to connect over a common goal. To that end, she makes sure that the types of volunteer projects she participates in are broad in scope and not restricted to one issue.

“My goal is to engage people and expand their worldview, getting us all out of our silos,” Cheli explained. “It may take a while for folks to feel safe outside of their usual environment, so if having me be a part of the journey to take them outside of their comfort zone, that’s what I want to do.

“In these times, the way we will make a collective difference is by growing our numbers and connecting with those outside our bubble and becoming real to them,” she continued. “We are not just a letter in the LGBTQ+ acronym, or an issue to be voted on. We must show our authentic selves to the world and volunteering beside another person, sharing that passion with them, can break down barriers!”

Over the past two years, Volunteer With Cheli has supported at least one event per month, and January 2018 projects include Recovery Ride San Diego (supporting recovery and HIV services), and “We ALL Count,” a census project for the San Diego County homeless population.

Amplifying the diverse needs of communities such as these is part of her mission to eradicate the barriers to empathy and see good intentions become actions.

“In the current climate, folks want to focus on the good in a world plagued by negativity, and I understand that,” she concluded. “Good thoughts and prayers can inform us, but we must follow through with actions. Be your true authentic self and find ways to show that to others, to the best of your ability. Take chances and show up with your family, no matter what that might look like. It can be a single, simple action, but the ripple effects matter!”

Events through Volunteer With Cheli are family-inclusive and designed for folks of all ages. You will often find Cheli and her children making a difference in the world together and they hope that you’ll join them in the effort.

To learn more about Volunteer With Cheli, check out volunteerwithcheli.org or find them on Facebook at @VolunteerWithCheli.

— Ian Morton has been in San Diego for over 20 years, working in the LGBTQ and HIV fields. He is currently a full-time student and works with the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition and the Y.E.S. San Diego LGBTQ Youth Conference. Recommendations for individuals and groups to highlight in Profiles in Advocacy may be emails to iandanielsmusic@gmail.com.