Greater Palm Springs Pride is coming!

Join the festivities, Friday, Nov 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, in nearby scenic downtown Palm Springs. Free Pride Festival, a free parade, pool parties, a Block Party on Arenas Road, a 5k run, a candlelight vigil and walk, and much more, all in and around Palm Canyon Drive. For more details read our Gay News Briefs at bit.ly/2i9uRt5 or visit pspride.org.