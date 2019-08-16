By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” tour “Werq the World” is heading to San Diego on Sept. 17.

Produced by Voss Events, and “Drag Race” producers World of Wonder and VH1, the all-new production follows a team of intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 stars Plastique, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and current reigning Yvie Oddly on their journey to the sun.

“This is the largest drag production on the planet,” said Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting are all a cosmic feast for the senses. Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens come together on some incredible numbers.”

Season 10 queen Asia O’Hara will serve as host for the tour again this year in San Diego along with Michelle Visage as they guide the audience through the universe for a dynamic display.

“This summer, I’m hitting the road with the baddest queens in the land … the land of season 11!” said Asia O’Hara. “All bets are off, and all rules are out the window as the queens show you what they are really made of! And of course, I’ll be safe behind the microphone.”

“Werq the World is the official ‘Drag Race’ tour for a reason,” said Visage. “The show has always been a theatrical production of the highest caliber but in 2019, we have stepped it up into the stratosphere. This show [will] leave fans gag-ging.”

Yvie Oddly sheds some insights about herself and her journey through season 11.

Can you tell me a little about yourself and your journey to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

I am born and raised in the mile-high city, Denver, Colorado. I am a classically trained artist through Denver’s School of the Arts and found my audience through DRAG “The Art Form in the Queer Mind’s Eye.” I am a creature of the local club culture and strive to push boundaries with my looks and performances.

What has the exposure of ‘Drag Race’ done for you personally?

It’s always been my dream to travel and perform. Thanks to the fans of ‘Drag Race,’ I am Odd Blessed and booked around the world!

I’m looking forward to the tour hitting San Diego, what can you tell me about the tour show?

Get ready for the best tour production you can imagine! The chemistry and raw talent and passion in our cast will come alive in its full glory.

What should San Diego expect with the touring show?

San Diego should expect a wide variety, spice and flavor. Expect to be entertained!

Is there a favorite part of the show that you are looking forward to?

I always look forward to meeting the fans. Words can’t even begin to describe how magical it feels to connect with people all over the world through my vision in drag!

What advice do you for the inspiring young drag queens?

Quit drag! Huehuehuehuehue! (laughs)

Who do you like to perform with the most?

I enjoy the unique chemistry I have with all my cysters. However, it’s no secret that Plastique and I are a legendary duo, with a dynamic contrast in our drag expression.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Werq the World tour is playing at the Historic Balboa Theatre on Sept. 17 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $52-$162 and VIP packages are available. Visit vossevents.com.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.