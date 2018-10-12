By Matthew Leksell

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s world tour hits San Diego

Walking along the aisle was a blonde figure dressed in the iconic pink racing suit from RuPaul’s Drag Race’s opening title, handing out flags to anyone that asked. As her mother escorted her 14-year-old daughter dressed as RuPaul, the “Supermodel of the World,” a handful of fans toward the front of the stage started chanting “RuPaul! RuPaul!”

“You are amongst friends and family,” Asia O’Hara said to the young girl.

The crowd at the “Werq the World” tour was a diverse one. Young and old, straight and gay — all walks of life were present for the star-studded event. The show started the second North American leg of the tour in Downtown’s Balboa Theatre on Oct. 7. Queens Asia O’Hara, Eureka O’Hara, Kim Chi, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Violet Chachki and season 10 winner Aquaria lit up the stage with enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to last until the next time they make their return.

Four backup dancers dressed as airline stewards greeted the audience, preparing them for flight to what seemed like an alternate world. Performances carried the crowd to different destinations across the globe, a subtle nod to the international success the show has amassed. Each queen was assigned a geographical location that represented them, like Kim Chi in Seoul, or Aquaria’s shrine set design and a “Kill Bill” inspired outfit for Tokyo.

Eureka O’Hara, “The Elephant Queen,” became controversial during season 10 having used the “N” word in a lip sync video six years earlier, which flooded Twitter and Reddit forums with fans of the show calling her racist.

Eureka apologized, cut the word from the video, and in her “Werk the World” performance highlighted the criticism and hate she received. During the performance, the screen lit up with hate posts and word shaming, along with sound bites of the continuous confrontations between her and The Vixen. Paired with two songs from “The Greatest Showman” about being proud of who you are and celebrating your differences, it arguably cheapened the performance. No one can ever call Eureka a bad performer, but the usage of The Vixen in her act read more as a low blow. Nevertheless, she had the audience roaring once her wig came off.

The “Jewel of California,” Mayhem Miller, walked out in an emerald green gown that could have given Times Square a run for its money. No gimmicks and no dancers by her side, a lone spotlight shined on her as she performed the classic, “I Have Nothing.” For those few minutes, she was the only thing that mattered. She took the audience back to a moment in time where drag queens in local bars did not have the lavish productions that these queens today possess today. Mayhem showed the true talent behind the art of drag.

Kameron Michaels had her fairytale moment with a tall crown and a royal gown, Violet Chachki doused herself in water in Dita Von Teese’s martini glass from her burlesque shows, and Kim Chi brought an anime and K-Pop fantasy to the stage. Season 10 winner Aquaria proved her win with a high-energy routine featuring Lady Gaga and La Roux songs, but there was no one that night who commanded the stage quite like Asia O’Hara.

One could say that Asia grew her wings after her season 10 finale disaster as dead butterflies lined the floor like Sasha Velour’s rose petals. Doubling as an emcee and performing act, she was the entertainment in-between the entertainment. She led “Lip sync for your life” games, heckled late-comers and offered some endearing advice to the audience.

“Things do not go in the path that you have chosen, but every situation and everyday you are living and breathing is a winning situation and a winning day,” Asia O’Hara said.

Though the queens each shined on their own, their moments together showed that as a community we are all better together. They danced, laughed, teased each other and invited the crowd into their world. With a wider audience now due to the success of the show, drag queens can continue to spread their message of inclusiveness to change the world one sequin at a time.

