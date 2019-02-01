Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

It was a deliriously fun night with Mariam T and her sirens as they celebrated everything Disney. Full of classic drag performances and comedy skits, this show had it all. Stand-up comedy, burlesque, and improv were all worked into a performance that packed Urban Mo’s on Jan. 19. This themed night of amusement, fairly new to San Diego, began back in September 2018. Judging by the response of the crowd, it seems Mariam’s Tea Party monthly variety show is a complete success.

Everything was “amuck, amuck, amuck” in the best way for “Mariam’s Tea Party: Dumber than Disney.” I was elated that Mariam T brought back the performance of the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” a number she said she doesn’t do. But for the Disney theme, and my first time for this show, I’m glad she did.

The Sanderson sisters were a pure joy to watch — I couldn’t take my eyes off of Michele Ada as Mary Sanderson. She invoked the crooked face of actor Kathy Najimy’s performance so well that it was supernaturally divine.

Throughout the evening’s different performances, we got to watch our favorite Disney characters. Minnie Mouse, Alice in Wonderland, Elsa from “Frozen,” “The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room” from Enchanted Tiki Room, Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” and a burlesque version of Pinocchio all joined the party. Some performed classic Disney songs, while others pulled out all the stops and used the characters to summon another dimension to these favorite characters. The costumes were spot-on for the characters, including Keex Rose’s sexy Ursula over the top look with the mini skirt tentacles and the moray eel (hands?).

Lolita Von Tease blew the house out in Mo’s Universe as Alice and Evelyn Rose’s Pinocchio performance brought out the classics moves of burlesque in a Disneyized fashion that will not soon be forgotten.

It was clear Mariam T had as much fun as we did. She bounced around the house, putting a check on her bucket list by singing the “Tiki” song. Mariam T commanded the room and found any way to entertain the audience during the breaks, either on stage or from behind the curtain¬ — so much so, that many couldn’t realize whether we were waiting for the next performance or not.

Diamond Dogs Boylesque’s Ziggy Zig literally stripped Aladdin down to his core essentials, maybe even a little less, and later brought his dancing mate Marvin Garcia up on stage to strip it down just a little bit more.

This was a nonstop show full of fun, laughter, great performances and a lot of surprises. Along with the performances, the variety of Mariam’s Tea Party set it apart from many other shows. There was certainly something there for everyone. But the crowd loved it all, showering bills onto the stage from the very back of the room. Even better, the performers also had a blast. It was obvious from the moment they set foot (or tentacles, or fins …) on stage, they were there to have fun and to entertain. You can’t ask for more from a show than that. And Mariam T, Evelyn Rose, Michele Ada, BeBe Gunn, Keex Rose, Vanity Jones and The Diamond Dogs all delivered.

I can’t wait to see what the next show’s theme is.

