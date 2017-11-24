World AIDS Day events

29th annual Dr. Brad Truax Awards

The Dr. A. Brad Truax Awards were created to honor the memory of Dr. Truax and his contributions to the HIV/AIDS efforts in San Diego and those who have continued to carry the torch in the struggle against the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our community.

Truax Awards are given in three categories: HIV education, prevention and/or counseling and testing; HIV care, treatment and/or support services; and HIV planning, advocacy and/or policy development. Each nominee is acknowledged as a community award recipient.

Light refreshments will be served and there will be an art exhibition on display.

3:30–5 p.m. San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2iDCp8k.

Art and education and benefit exhibition

Enjoy an art show, charity event and AIDS education experience, all in one place.

Local cinematographer and artist David Jester has been working on a series of oil-on-wood paintings, inspired by the world of social media, that he wants to share with the local LGBT community on World AIDS Day.

He is generously offering 20 percent of sales to benefit the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s HIV services programs.

“The paintings are large oils of guys in pools,” Jester said in a promotion for the event. “I painted guys in pools when I was in school, and now I’ve returned to the subject after 20 years. Pools are metaphor-rich, and I enjoy painting the male figure so what’s not to like?

“Lately I’ve been seeing the phrase in the dating apps, ‘Are you clean?’ It begged the question for me, ‘What is dirty?’ I started by painting water, most of which you have already seen if we are friends,” Jester continued. “The water paintings evolved into the current series.”

5–10 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2mPg6RO.

Tree of Life ceremony

Each year Metropolitan Community Church (MCC), the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, Mama’s Kitchen and Village Hillcrest join together to commemorate World AIDS Day by recognizing and remembering those affected by AIDS, as well as the ongoing leadership efforts made to end the epidemic.

It is an evening of special memories, a candle-lighting ceremony to honor those affected by AIDS, and a special performance by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus at approximately 7:45 p.m.

You may honor a loved one with a personalized ornament on the tree for a $15, or two for $25. The ornaments will hang on the Tree of Life throughout the month of December. To purchase an ornament, visit bit.ly/2AkPspF.

6–8 p.m. Village Hillcrest, 3959 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2zWu6hQ.

Red Ribbon Ale launch party

Hillcrest Brewing Company will have a launch party for its limited-edition Red Ribbon Ale, brewed specially to commemorate World AIDS Day. Check our story on this elsewhere in this issue. Wear a red tutu to the party and get a special HBC logo glass. $2 from each Red Ribbon Ale sold in the month of December will go to HIV Funding Collaborative.

6–10 p.m. Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2B0KWco.

Day With(out) Art project

Patric Stillman, founder of The Studio Door in North Park, is collaborating with local organizations to present Visual AIDS’ “Day With(out) Art,” exhibition, which launches every year in New York City on World AIDS Day, to San Diego.

Also participating are the Digital Gym, POZabilities, FilmOut San Diego, San Diego Human Dignity Foundation, the Archive Project, Media Arts Center San Diego, the Escondido Art Project and others.

This year’s focus is a provocative documentary, “Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings,” which “seeks to highlight the voices of those that are marginalized within the broader black communities nationwide, including queer and trans people.”

The film will open Dec. 1 in NYC and screen in San Diego on Dec. 2 at the Digital Gym in North Park. It is free to attend.

This collaboration with Visual AIDS will be supplemented by an ongoing art exhibition at The Studio Door, called “Postcards from the Edge,” with proceeds being evenly split between Visual AIDS, the making the film screening happen and the San Diego HIV Funding Collaborative. This is the 20th anniversary year of “Postcards from the Edge” in New York City. Some of the postcards created locally will also be on display at the theater venue.

6:30 p.m. Digital Gym, 2921 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2AlnV7O.