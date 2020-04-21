Best Gay Hookup Sites and Apps – Find Hot Gays Around The World

Gay Hookup Safety 101

Hooking up doesn’t need to be dangerous, so last as you do it right and take common-sense precautions.

Here are some tips for hooking up safely:

Find them on other websites to prove their identity

There are lots of fake profiles on gay dating apps, so you must do your research to make sure that these people are legit.

Do they provide social media links? If not, are you able to google their name and find them? Do they have social media presences that seem real and corroborate what they’ve said to you?

You could even perform a reverse image search to find where a guy’s photos have come from (i.e. to see if they’re genuine or taken from a Google images search for “hot guy” etc.)

Meet in a public place to avoid dangerous situations

I mean, it’s common sense for any hookup site, but make sure you meet in a public place with lots of people around.

If you’re planning to meet a total stranger in a parking lot at 3am, you might be walking into a death trap.

Set clear sexual boundaries to avoid uncertainty

When chatting, be upfront about your turn-ons and turn-offs. If you’re a strict top or a strict bottom, say it! Don’t promise one thing and then deliver another.

Also, make sure you set clear boundaries for what is and isn’t okay in the bedroom. Many people can’t read between the lines, so it’s helpful to be clear, even if it’s not very erotic.

Bring protection from STIs to Gay Hookups

Gay cruising and free hookups are great and all, but having sex with strangers exposes you to a ton of potential STIs, not to mention HIV/AIDS.

While some apps like Grindr allow users to publish their HIV status, some people will always lie. It’s best to assume that everyone is lying about their sexual history.

Always use condoms with high-quality water-based or silicone-based lube. Drugs like PrEP can also help minimize the chances of infection if you insist on doing it bareback.