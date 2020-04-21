Best Gay Hookup Sites and Apps – Find Hot Gays Around The World

One of the upsides of being a gay man is that casual hookups are easy to find. We’re all naturally hopped up on testosterone, ready to fuck each other at a moment’s notice.
Well, a lot of us.
So, what’s the most popular gay social network? Is Grindr the only real option?
Here I look at the 5 best gay dating apps online!
Best Gay Hookup Apps and Sites
Grindr - Best free hookup app
Okay, well I have to start with the obvious choice, which is Grindr. I mean, it’s the most popular of the gay hookup apps by far, with over 3.6 million users online every day.
Instead of googling endlessly for “gay hookup locations near me”, Grindr lets you see a grid-style view of guys who are close to your GPS location, starting with the closest. It’s basically gay cruising but on your smartphone.
You’ll find all kinds of gay men on this gay hookup app, including twinks, daddies, otters, bears, “straight people” and everything in between.
There are filters for just about everything, including HIV status, body type, ethnicity, pronouns, and age.
Whether you want dating or “right now” (i.e. sex), you’ll have the pick of the litter. Just remember that your competition is VERY HIGH, so it can be hard to stand out and get attention if you’re surrounded by beefcakes.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
GayFriendFinder - Best gay hookup site
The gay dating app allows you to search for singles, couples, and groups, so it’s perfect for single guys dating or couples looking for threesomes.
You can message guys, add them as friends, and see when they were last online.
While the free version is a bit lacking, the paid-for subscriptions are cheap, starting at just $7.99 per month if you sign up for 12 months. It’s worth a shot!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
OutPersonals - Best gay classifieds
OutPersonals is a great gay casual sex site if you’re looking for out gay men who don’t have discretion issues.
Apps like Grindr can be full of faceless profiles and “discreet” encounters with married and closeted men. If you’d prefer to hook up with gay guys who are out in the open, then OutPersonals is one of the best gay dating sites for you.
You can find gay singles, couples, and even bisexual male-female couples who are looking for fun.
OutPersonals allows users to send nude photos, sexy messages, and even have live webcam sessions with other users – now that’s hot!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
Gays2Fuck - Best gay fuck site
Gay2Fuck, as the name rather heavily implies, is designed to get you a gay fuck pronto.
I like that there’s no pretense with this site – if you’re there, you’re looking for gay sex. This is one of the best gay hookup sites if you live in a big city like London or New York, though it might be slim pickings if you live in a smaller area.
The simple signup process asks who turns you on, twinks or bears, followed by whether you like “hard abs”, “tight ass” or a “big dick”. It’s a little bit presumptive about what turns us all on… I personally like a big ass!
Nonetheless, this gay hookup site is full of dick pics galore, so feel free to alleviate your inner thirst for cock. I know I will.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
MenNation - Best gay fuck site
MenNation lets you sign up as a single or a couple, which is something not many gay dating apps let you do. The site allows users to chat with members and watch live cam model shows, getting you in the mood for a good fucking!
The grid-style layout of this gay hookup site shows you the nearest gay men in your area, giving you more detailed information when you open their profile. You can even read blogs and posts they have written, which is a nice way to get insights into a guy.
MenNation is popular with gay guys in the 25-34 and 55+ age ranges, so perfect for slightly older men. However, bear in mind (no pun intended) that you need to pay for a premium subscription if you want to view or message profiles.
So basically, a free profile lets you browse, but that’s it. Window shopping, if you will.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
Bonus: LiveJasmin Gay Cams - Watching hot gay guys live!
Okay, so this isn’t technically gay app dating, but LiveJasmin has some brilliant cam boys that can entertain you on a night where you’re horny but can’t be bothered to hook up!
The whole website is classy and professional-feeling, charging very cheap rates for fit-as-fuck models. You’ll find a lot of younger twinks and jocks, but there are plenty of gym dudes and silver daddies here too.
Many camboys on LiveJasmin use tip-activated vibrators that respond to your tips – you can control their pleasure in real-time.
For a small price, you can even get some one-on-one time with a cam model in a private session or video chat – get them to do what you want and get your rocks off!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
Gay Hookup Safety 101
Hooking up doesn’t need to be dangerous, so last as you do it right and take common-sense precautions.
Here are some tips for hooking up safely:
Find them on other websites to prove their identity
There are lots of fake profiles on gay dating apps, so you must do your research to make sure that these people are legit.
Do they provide social media links? If not, are you able to google their name and find them? Do they have social media presences that seem real and corroborate what they’ve said to you?
You could even perform a reverse image search to find where a guy’s photos have come from (i.e. to see if they’re genuine or taken from a Google images search for “hot guy” etc.)
Meet in a public place to avoid dangerous situations
I mean, it’s common sense for any hookup site, but make sure you meet in a public place with lots of people around.
If you’re planning to meet a total stranger in a parking lot at 3am, you might be walking into a death trap.
Set clear sexual boundaries to avoid uncertainty
When chatting, be upfront about your turn-ons and turn-offs. If you’re a strict top or a strict bottom, say it! Don’t promise one thing and then deliver another.
Also, make sure you set clear boundaries for what is and isn’t okay in the bedroom. Many people can’t read between the lines, so it’s helpful to be clear, even if it’s not very erotic.
Bring protection from STIs to Gay Hookups
Gay cruising and free hookups are great and all, but having sex with strangers exposes you to a ton of potential STIs, not to mention HIV/AIDS.
While some apps like Grindr allow users to publish their HIV status, some people will always lie. It’s best to assume that everyone is lying about their sexual history.
Always use condoms with high-quality water-based or silicone-based lube. Drugs like PrEP can also help minimize the chances of infection if you insist on doing it bareback.
Things you may need for a gay hookup
If you’re looking for hot gay hookups in your area, there are a few little things you might want to consider:
Poppers
Poppers (sometimes called Amyl) are a drug commonly used by queer men. They’re made from Alkyl Nitrites, a family of substances that relaxes the smooth muscle in the body, thereby relaxing the anus to make anal sex easier for bottoms.
These drugs also have a short-lived euphoric “high” that usually wears off within 1-2 minutes depending on their strength.
Here are some places to buy poppers online:
- Poppers4U is best for US guys
- Poppers-Aroma is best for UK/EU guys
- AmylNitrate is best for AUS guys
- Your local gay sex shop (if they’re legal in your country)
Lube & Condoms
I’ve already mentioned protection, but I’m mentioning it again because it’s important!
Use high-quality condoms with water-based lube OR silicone-based lube. DO NOT use oil-based lube with condoms as it will destroy the latex and the condom will fall apart during sex.
Bluechew (Chewable Viagra)
Bluechew is a very popular chewable Viagra pill designed for men with erectile dysfunction (ED). It comes in generic Viagra (sildenafil) and generic Cialis (tadalafil) forms – it’s much cheaper than name-brand products.
Bluechew subscription plans start at just $20 per month and the ED pills are delivered straight to your door in discreet packaging, allowing you to get erections quickly, safely, and affordably!
DO NOT mix poppers with ED pills like Bluechew Viagra, as your blood pressure can drop dangerously low. Choose one or the other.
So What’s the Best Gay Hookup Site?
I hope you enjoyed the guide to the best gay dating sites!
Although Grindr can’t be beaten in terms of sheer popularity, I think that GayFriendFinder and OutPersonals offer great value for money, have live video cam options, and tend to be filled with less shallow guys than Grindr.
Whichever site you choose for your gay hookup, remember to stay safe and have fun!