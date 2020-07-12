The 10 Best Gay Dating Sites For Men (LGBTQ+)

Gay dating is hard, especially if you’re looking for a serious relationship.

While I’m here for the sex-positivity of our gay community, it can leave us feeling lonely. How can you have a long-term relationship when it seems like all gay men are just looking for sex?

However, with sites like OkCupid! , there’s hope for us gay romantics!

As a gay man who’s found dating men difficult himself, I’ve put together this list of the 10 best gay dating sites for men who want long-term relationships.

Hopefully one of these gay dating sites finds your Mr. Right!

Top 10 Gay Dating Apps and Sites